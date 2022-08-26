Ex Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Clears Air on Cowboys Speculation

Back so soon?

Not so fast. At least, that's the message former Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth seemed to convey after speculation began to mount that he was receiving calls from teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, after a viral sideline interview on Thursday Night Football turned some heads. The 40-year-old announced his retirement from football in March.

"I answered many messages yesterday from national and a few Dallas sports reporters and journalists,” Whitworth tweeted Friday. “The ‘people’ I mentioned last night. Asking me if Cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested? Answer was ‘No’ to both! Appreciate them for doing it the right way!"

The Cowboys lost eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith to a hamstring tear Wednesday that could keep him out for months, with potential season-ending severity. Whitworth mentioned Dallas’ situation during his sideline interview, but never confirmed if the Cowboys had been ringing his phone.

However, Whitworth did admit on Twitter that he received calls from people “begging” him to come out of retirement and join the Cowboys, but quickly shot the speculation down, calling out other claims in the process.

In his 16-year playing career, Whitworth was a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection. He won his first Super Bowl ring in February as the Rams defeated his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

And while his return to the field is unlikely, he technically didn’t rule out coming out of retirement, saying during the interview that teams are “calling and texting the wrong person.”

“They need to be texting and calling Melissa Whitworth and the kids, because they have final approval on whether I’m ever going to play football again,” Whitworth said.

