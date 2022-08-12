Skip to main content

Sean McVay Ready to 'Evaluate Broadcast Skills' of Former Rams LT Andrew Whitworth

McVay discussed his excitement to go back and watch Whitworth's commentary debut on Saturday.

When the Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious in Super Bowl LVI, question marks surrounded key members of the run and their future in the league. Retirement rumors swirled around coach Sean Mcvay, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, and left tackle Andrew Whitworth. 

McVay and Donald would ultimately opt to return and attempt to claim another Super Bowl. Whitworth, however, retired after winning the Super Bowl, which would cap off an illustrious 16-year career. 

Despite retiring, Whitworth will not be stepping away from the game of football completely. Instead, Whitworth will join the Rams’ broadcast team, with Andrew Siciliano and Mina Kimes, for their three preseason games. 

As Whitworth prepares to make his commentary debut ahead of the Rams' preseason game against the Los Angeles Charges on Saturday, McVay is ready to watch the game back and analyze his commentary. 

“No question,” McVay said when asked if he’ll watch the broadcast back and evaluate Whitworth. “He’s got his house set up, he’s got the film, he’s ready to really evaluate. And I’m gonna be evaluating his broadcast skills.”

"I think he’s one of those guys that whatever he decides to do, it’s gonna be a real good move and I’m excited about watching the big fella on TV.”

After a lengthy career, Whitworth is ready to shake things up and try his approach in the booth. If his dedication to being the best translates over to the booth, then he could easily become of the best NFL commentators currently working. One thing is for sure though, McVay will have film analysis of his first game for him to study moving forward. 

