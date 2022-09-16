While the Los Angeles Rams were busy embarking on their Super Bowl journey, the Atlanta Falcons finished the 2021 season with a 7-10 record.

Now, with quarterback Matt Ryan traded to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, a rebuild is seemingly underway in Atlanta. However, even as the Falcons look to become Super Bowl contenders themselves once again, they do have talent to build around.

On the defensive side of the ball the Falcons are led by cornerback A.J. Terrell, who they took in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Terrell made an immediate impact in his first two seasons, as Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had plenty of praise for the young cornerback.

“He's scary. A.J. Terrell is a guy that I have high regard for," Morris said.

"I remember him coming out of college and we all bashed him because he got beat by (Bengals receiver) Ja’Marr chase and (Vikings receiver) Justin Jefferson. I think we all kind of wanted to retract those statements."

In 2021 Terrell was an integral part of the Falcons' defense, continuing to make strides as a potential franchise cornerback. Terrell recorded 81 total tackles, with one sack and three interceptions in 16 games.

Morris himself got an up-close look at Terrell in his rookie season, as he was the Falcons defensive coordinator and also served as interim head coach. In his one season with Terrell, he knew immediately how good he could be.

"You're talking about a high-quality individual that came on and was very competitive right from the beginning," Morris said. "I noticed his competitiveness right away, going against Julio (Jones) every day and having a competition that he was able to have as a rookie."

"He was serious. He came in with the pro-style atmosphere, he came in with the pro-like approach."

Now, in his third season, Terrell has proved to the Falcons that he is a cornerback you build your defense around. As the Falcons continue to experience the growing pains of a potential rebuilding season, they do so knowing that Terrell is leading the way in the secondary.

