'Not Enough': Rams RB Cam Akers Not Content After Miracle Recovery

Akers' unprecedented seven-month recovery from a torn achilles allowed him to join the Rams before their run to the Super Bowl

The Los Angeles Rams experienced an all-time gut punch last July when running back Cam Akers tore his achilles the offseason after his breakout rookie campaign.

But in one of the most miraculous recovery timelines in recent sports memory, Akers found himself back on the field in just six months time. Coming back in game shape in about half the time it usually takes to recovery from the injury was simply unprecedented.

Cam Akers Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today However, despite the quick recovery, Akers clearly wasn't satisfied with his performance upon returning when he spoke to the media Thursday for the first time since becoming a Super Bowl champion. “We won the games, so it went well at the end of the day, but a lot of clips and plays to learn from," Akers said. "I don’t feel like I played my best games of the five games I returned. I did what I was supposed to do, but obviously that’s not enough for me. I did my part, but I got a lot to improve on, a lot to polish up on when it comes to my game. It’s offseason so I’ve been hitting all those deficits trying to get better.” Cam Akers Gary A. Vasquez, USA Today Understandably rusty after months in rehab, Akers production on the stat sheet wasn't what he wanted. In the regular season finale and four playoff games combined, the 22-year-old had 72 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles in LA's Divisional Round win over the defending champ Buccaneers. Instead of taking time after the Super Bowl to give his recently-torn achilles some rest, an unsatisfied Akers immediately got back to work. Cam Akers Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

"My offseason started not long after the Super Bowl, so I’ve been working since a few days after the game," Akers said. “Whatever I work for I think I can accomplish. Just making sure my body is all the way healthy, doing all the little maintenance work."

No player wants to miss time due to injury, but Akers' recovery process gave him a new perspective on things. Some might call it a blessing in disguise.

“Knowing that it can be taken away … like you can’t play no more … that put me in my mode again," Akers said. “Some of the habits that I developed in rehab will be good to bring with me in everyday preparation and life. Just how I go about my day, I’m always trying to get better. I always find an hour, two hours everyday to find something to work on. The rehab process really locked me in on that.”

Fellow Rams running back Darrell Henderson stepped up nicely for his injured teammate during the regular season, but Akers will look to reclaim his role as Sean McVay's No. 1 running back as he enters his third year in the league this upcoming season.

