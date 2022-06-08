Skip to main content

NFL's Rising Stars: Rams RB Cam Akers Make the Cut?

Akers missed most of last season rehabbing his achilles injury, but came back just in time for LA's championship playoff run

The Los Angeles Rams experienced an all-time gut punch last July when running back Cam Akers tore his achilles in the offseason after his breakout rookie campaign.

But in one of the most miraculous recovery timelines in recent sports memory, Akers found himself back on the field in just six months time. Coming back in game shape in about half the time it usually takes to recovery from the injury was simply unprecedented.

Now, he's viewed as a young running back who might be the next one up to emerge as a potential star in the NFL. 

The NFLPA revealed its Rising Stars List headed into the 2022-23 season, including separate sections for rookies and players who have been in the league for a few years.

Akers found himself on the Veterans list, coming in at No. 4. He finished behind Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown, and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, who finished in the top three, respectively. 

Akers clearly wasn't satisfied with his performance upon returning when he spoke to the media in April for the first time since the Super Bowl. 

“We won the games, so it went well at the end of the day, but a lot of clips and plays to learn from," Akers said. "I don’t feel like I played my best games of the five games I returned. I did what I was supposed to do, but obviously that’s not enough for me. I did my part, but I got a lot to improve on, a lot to polish up on when it comes to my game. It’s offseason so I’ve been hitting all those deficits trying to get better.”

Understandably rusty after months in rehab, Akers production on the stat sheet wasn't what he wanted. In the regular season finale and four playoff games combined, the 22-year-old had 72 carries for 175 yards and no touchdowns. He also lost two fumbles in LA's Divisional Round win over the defending champ Buccaneers.

But it's hard to label Akers' performance as bad given his quick return from injury and the fact he's now a Super Bowl champion. With a full offseason ahead of him, he's ready to step back in as the lead back for the Rams this season.

