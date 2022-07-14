NFL Mock Draft 2023: Utah CB 'Best Fit' with Rams' Jalen Ramsey?

Even though their first selection of the 2022 NFL Draft didn't come until the second-to-last pick last April, the Los Angeles Rams were still adamant on adding important depth to the secondary. General manager Les Snead selected two cornerbacks and two safeties.

The Rams won't have a first-round pick in next year's draft either, but as with any draft there are a handful of talented options in the second round. And based on the need to beef up a secondary that allowed the 11th-most passing yards per game (241.7) last season, taking another cornerback in 2023 isn't out of the equation.

Pro Football Focus recently released its 2023 NFL Draft Best Fit list and projected Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III as an ideal pairing with Rams' elite cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

PFF's analysis:

Without a first-round pick yet again, the Rams won’t have the pick to try and find a competent CB2 across from Jalen Ramsey. That may mean they take advantage of the size cutoffs that others have at the corner position to get a much more talented player. At only 5-foot-10, 185 pounds, Phillips will be off some teams' boards entirely because of his size. On the field, though, he still earned a 76.4 coverage grade as a true sophomore last season.

In 2021, Phillips III was Utah's fifth-leading tackler (61) and was dominant in pass coverage with 13 passes defended, two interceptions, and one pick-six.

When the Utes faced an elite Ohio State receiving corps in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, Phillips III had the daunting task of lining up against pro-level pass-catchers like Chris Olave, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Garrett Wilson. The Buckeyes torched the Utah secondary for 573 passing yards and six touchdowns. Even with all the fireworks, Phillips III was one of the lone bright spots with a forced fumble and an interception in the end zone off Buckeyes quarterback and potential 2023 No. 1 overall pick C.J. Stroud.

Adding Phillips III to a secondary that already includes veterans like Ramsey, Troy Hill, Nick Scott, Jordan Fuller, along with rookie Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Quentin Lake, and Russ Yeast, the Rams have all the tools necessary to develop a secondary that could become one of the best in the league in the coming seasons.

