DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

Jackson showcased his new jewelry on Instagram.

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. 

Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October. 

Snip20220722_54

Signed by the Rams last offseason, Jackson was one of several high-profile acquisitions the Rams made in pursuit of an elusive championship. The veteran target, however, struggled to generate offensive chemistry upon his return to California football. 

Born in Los Angeles, Jackson later starred at Cal-Berkeley before the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Jackson earned 221 yards on only eight receptions in seven games with Los Angeles, most of that tally coming in the Rams' September victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He and the Rams parted ways midway through the season after he struggled to gain opportunities behind Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Robert Woods.

Los Angeles attempted to find a training partner and outright released him in November when such efforts proved futile. Jackson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders shortly after and earned 249 yards on 13 receptions in nine games, including a Wild Card appearance against the Rams' Super Bowl opponents from Cincinnati. 

The sign of goodwill from the Rams is perhaps no surprise after head coach Sean McVay admitted that Jackson deserved better opportunities than what he was offered in Los Angeles.

"I think really, what it boils down to is opportunities that I think he's deserving of and the situation and some of the circumstances that surround it," McVay said, per the team website. "We had a good conversation ... we're working through some things with him. We are allowing him to be able to look into some options for himself."

Jackson has never appeared in a Super Bowl, his closest attempt coming after his rookie season in 2008. Despite a strong effort in the NFC title game (92 yards and a score), Jackson and the Eagles fell to the Arizona Cardinals 32-25. 

