Rams WR DeSean Jackson Could Be Key to Offense

Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson is returning home to L.A. where he could be the key to opening up Sean McVay's motion based offense for new quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With a new and improved offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams also have a new name in town, DeSean Jackson. After spending time all along the east coast in Philadelphia, Washington and Tampa Bay, Jackson finally made his way to Los Angeles for the 2021 season with the Rams.

Jackson is from South L.A., so he and his mom are both very happy to return home to sunny Los Angeles for what could be the best opportunity to continue his storied career.

At 34-years-old, Jackson is definitely past his prime, but that does not subtract from the clear value he can have in the Sean McVay offense. Built on motion, McVay will certify utilize Jackson in motion, an extension of a role that coach Matt LaFleur gave to Tyler Ervin in Green Bay last season. Even at 34, defenses will have to respect the speed and playmaking ability of Jackson streaking across the formation.

If Jackson can stay healthy, he can be the clear number three wide receiver on the Rams this season. Although he only played in 8 games with the Eagles over the last two seasons, Jackson has averaged over 700 yards receiving in any season where he played 10+ games in his career.

Since 2000, DeSean Jackson has registered the most career receptions of 30 yards or more.

The list reads:

DeSean Jackson 99 (149 games)

Steve Smith 98 (202)

Randy Moss 94 (175)

Terrell Owens 91 (142)

TY Hilton 79 (129)

McVay has kept Jackson on a strict rest plan going into the 2021 season. Giving him very limited reps in preseason games and in practice, it appears McVay is more concerned with health and learning the playbook than pure reps for Jackson. Given his resume, there is no need to worry about skill at this point, simply health and longevity.

Jackson will be wearing number 1 this season with the NFL allowing flexibility in what positions can wear what numbers. With a fresh start on a new coast and a little dust of McVay magic, Jackson could very well be one of the most important pieces for the Los Angeles Rams this season.

