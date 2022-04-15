Rams Mock Draft: Los Angeles Stabilizes Offensive Line, Pass Rush

In RamDigest's second mock draft, Los Angeles addresses three needs with Week 1 starting-caliber talent

How does one go about a mock draft without a first- or second-round pick? It's quite tricky to navigate, to say the least, but it won't stop the Los Angeles Rams from making their picks.

Los Angeles won't be selecting again in the first round until at least 2024. Knowing general manager Les Snead, he'll probably trade the next three first-round selections to grab either a top-tier pass rusher or cornerback like he's done in the past.

Since Sean McVay arrived in L.A. the Rams haven't suffered a losing season. If the game plan isn't broken, why fix it?

Replacing talents such as Von Miller, Sony Michel and Darious Williams doesn't come easy, but the Rams at least have to try. They're in a good spot as well since they own eight picks starting in Round 3.

Using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, here's an early look at what the Rams could do when on the clock starting April 29.

Round 3, No. 104: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky Andrew Whitworth officially called it a career following Super Bowl LVI. Austin Corbett took the money and ran to join the Carolina Panthers. The hope for Snead is that veteran Joe Noteboom can play left tackle, but he could better project inside. Kinnard is a player with the versatility to play both guard and tackle. The 6-5, 340-pounder has the lower body strength of a tree trunk and stable footwork to help him to thrive in both run blocking and pass protection. A projected guard, Kinnard a mauler relying on his nasty demeanor as a physical advantages. He'll push Noteboom to improve at left tackle and very well could start on the edge. If not, he'll shift inside and overpower interior defensive linemen. Round 4, No. 142: Jesse Luketa, EDGE, Penn State Losing Miller and Obo Okoronkwo leaves a glaring need for pass-rushing help opposite Leonard Floyd. Luketa most played linebacker during his time with the Nittany Lions, but he transitioned to defensive end for his final year in State College. A native of Canada, Luketa has an explosive first step that will allow him to win from a two-point stance. He also has tremendous closing speed that will help him to track down running backs behind the line of scrimmage. Last season, Luketa finished second on the team in tackles for losses with 8.5.

Round 5, No. 175: Zamir White, RB, Georgia

As of now, Sony Michel remains a free agent. This isn't to say that he could sign a deal to return to L.A. as the No. 2 runner behind Cam Akers, but he also could be looking for a more lucrative contract on the open market.

White mirrors similar skills to that of Michel. Both are downhill runners that allow their strength to work over speed. Both are known for their physicality over finesse and both played at Georgia. The Rams could utilize him as a third down running back early on before perhaps expanding his role should Darrell Henderson walk next offseason.

Round 6, No. 211: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan Depth in the trenches is essential for a team like Los Angeles, especially with a veteran quarterback like Matthew Stafford. A tight end turned offensive tackle, Goedeke is an athletic offensive lineman who excels in run blocking. His smaller frame likely limits him inside, but he could end up being a productive prospect with time. Round 6, No. 212: Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M At one point, Wiedemeyer was considered to be a potential first-round pick. The talent is there. So are the measurables. A horrendous pro day, plus an inconsistent performance in his final season at A&M likely factored into his diminishing status, but Wydermyer has upside as an in-line blocker and could be a factor in the passing game on short-yardage situations. Round 6, No. 218: Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State Los Angeles has former fourth-round pick Robert Rochell ready for a bigger role, but there's never enough competition at defensive back. Watson is a larger cornerback than Williams, standing 6-2, but plays a similar game. He's great in press coverage and isn't afraid to get physical at the line of scrimmage with receivers. Juanyeh Thomas

Round 7, No. 238: Juanyeh Thomas, S/LB, Georgia Tech

Both linebacker and safety could be needs long-term after the 2022 season. Thomas fills in as somewhat of a "tweener," being limited in man coverage but also excelling in zone. He's a great open-field tackler and will shine against the run. This is a fun prospect that defensive coordinator Raheem Morris can mold into a potential Buffalo nickel or dime linebacker.

Round 7, No. 253: Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State

Yes, you read that right. A punter. Although "Punt God" Matt Araiza is off the board, Stonehouse is another worthy special teamer worth selecting. In his final year at Colorado State, he averaged 50.9 yards per punt. In Hekker's final season with L.A., he averaged just 44.2.

You can find Cole Thompson on Twitter @MrColeThompson

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.