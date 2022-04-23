Decade of Drafting: A Look at Rams' Draft Value From Last 10 Seasons

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, it's interesting to see how LA has fared in the selection process over the past 10 seasons

The 2022 NFL Draft starts Thursday, but the Los Angeles Rams won't have their first pick until the end of day two at No. 104, the second-to-last pick of the third round.

Cooper Kupp Jan 30, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) catches a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half during the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports On Friday, ESPN ranked the overall draft value all 32 NFL teams have gotten since 2012. It might seem surprising to some, but the Rams came in at No. 20 overall on best returned draft value. Here's how ESPN is measuring a team's accumulated draft value: To evaluate the players taken in each of the past 10 NFL drafts (2012-2021), we used Approximate Value (AV) -- Pro Football Reference's method of measuring the performance of every NFL player. We took each player's career AV and measured it against a value based on where that player was taken in the NFL draft -- we're calling it Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE). Aaron Donald Ezra Shaw, Getty Images NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks came in at No. 1 in the rankings due to the projection-exceeding career of 2012 third-round pick Russell Wilson, who has the highest CAVOE of any player (219.6) on the list. Players drafted in the first or second round have a higher projected value, meaning that the successes of Aaron Donald's career, as great as it has been, didn't result in more points for the CAVOE system since he was selected 13th overall. On the other hand, Cooper Kupp was a third-round selection in 2017. Since his career projections are lower at that spot, the 2017 draft class earned the highest CAVOE grade (49.1) out of the 10 Rams' draft classes that were reviewed. Les Snead Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead speaks during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports GM Les Snead won't be working much until the end of Day 2.

All of LA's draft stock was essentially traded by general manager Les Snead for a Super Bowl ring. It's safe to say no one's complaining.

Prior to Sean McVay's arrival during the Rams' second year in Los Angeles in 2017, the franchise hadn't made the playoffs in 12 seasons. Missing out on the postseason usually results in quality draft stock, making it interesting to recap how the Rams' selections have panned out.

Here's how ESPN evaluated the Rams:

(Best draft class?) 2017. The Rams' ongoing streak of consecutive drafts without a first-rounder began in 2017, but they did quite well that year nonetheless. The gem of the class was Cooper Kupp, the best receiver in the NFL last season and the MVP of Super Bowl LVI. Of the Rams' eight picks, the first five were hits: tight end Gerald Everett (Round 2), Kupp (3), safety John Johnson III (3), receiver Josh Reynolds (4) and linebacker Samson Ebukam (4). There's a strong case for the 2014 draft class since it produced Aaron Donald, but whiffing big on left tackle Greg Robinson at No. 2 overall is a demerit. The quantity of 2017 trumps the quality of 2014.

And LA's winner for best day three draft steal?

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, sixth round, 2018. Joseph-Day started 38 games for the Rams and played well for the franchise. A key piece along the defensive line, he was rewarded this offseason as he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers.

Unless Snead wants to trade up (which is unlikely to happen), the Rams will need some day two and day three steals in this year's draft in order to come away with value, depth, or maybe even a diamond in the rough.

If projections are met, LA will likely target depth for the offensive line or secondary with their first pick at No. 104. But no one really knows what Snead and McVay have planned.

