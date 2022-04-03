How Does Bobby Wagner Signing Change Rams Draft Plans?

The addition of Bobby Wagner strengthens the weakest part of Los Angeles' defense from 2021

Bobby Wagner is coming home. How does this change the Los Angeles Rams' grand scheme to repeat as Super Bowl champions?

Once released by the Seattle Seahawks, it was reported that Wagner, 31, was interested in returning to Los Angeles and playing for the defending Super Bowl champs. He took calls and met with other franchises. The Dallas Cowboys were one. The Baltimore Ravens were another.

Nearly a month after his release, the Wagner sweepstakes comes full circle. He is now the Rams' starting middle linebacker and will for the long run. Los Angeles agreed to terms with the eight-time All-Pro on a five-year, $50 million deal.

Otto Greule Jr, Getty Images Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner

Wagner now joins a defense that is loaded with top-tier talent. Adding him in the middle already puts teams on notice, but he's just one part of Raheem Morris' star group. On the defensive line is Aaron Donald. Off the edge is Leonard Floyd. In the secondary, there's Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams now have three potential future Hall of Fame players at each level of the field, plus a high-end pass rusher. If that's not enough, homegrown talent exudes all around, including players like linebacker Ernest Jones, safety Jordan Fuller and defensive lineman Greg Gaines.

Linebacker was the weak link of Los Angeles' defense in 2021. Jones came on toward the season's end, but he never matched the production to that of Kenny Young, who was part of the trade package that helped the Rams land pass rusher, Von Miller, from Denver.

Jones should be geared up for better results in 2022. With Morris' defensive style, he likely will be the secondary backer, meaning he'll mirror the opposite of what Wagner's assignment is. If Wagner plays the run downhill, Jones will fall from behind to cover. Should Wager play in space, Jones goes up the gut to defend the run.

For Los Angeles, the money saved from not retaining Miller will play a vital part of how general manager Les Snead pays Wagner. The numbers have yet to be released, but Los Angeles continues to find ways to pay its own.

Earlier this offseason, the Rams agreed to an extension with quarterback Matthew Stafford. Donald, 30, is up next after it was announced he would be returning for another year. Receiver Cooper Kupp, who took home Offensive Player of the Year honors, likely follows behind and the team is still looking to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a multi-year deal.

Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner Bobby Wagner

As for the draft, linebacker likely moves down the needs list. The Rams' focus will likely be on the offensive line, pass rush and cornerback. Los Angeles lost Miller to the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Darious Williams to the Jacksonville Jaguars and offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth to retirement.

Adding Wagner only strengthens a defense that finished middle of the pack in 2021. Morris filled in fine for former coordinator Brandon Staley, but there were issues in the middle of the field defending both the run and pass.

Wagner solves that problem.

Once signed to head back home, Wagner took to social media, thanking the city of Seattle for the opportunity and expressing his joy to be with a contending roster.

"This is going to be fun for a lot of reasons," Wagner wrote.

One can only guess what game will matter most on Wagner's personal schedule next fall.