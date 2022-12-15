Rams vs. Packers: Can LA Stop Christian Watson, Aaron Rodgers Historic TD Streak?

The Los Angeles Rams saw themselves achieve the impossible against the Las Vegas Raiders. Maybe this time, the script could flip against Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Christian Watson.

As the Los Angeles Rams get set to play at frigid Lambeau Field Monday night, they come off a game where they pulled away with a miracle last-second win while putting a stop to the production of a former Green Bay Packers star.

Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield certainly deserved all the shine in the 17-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Thursday, but the LA defense held Vegas star receiver, Davante Adams, to just three catches for 71 yards, his fourth-lowest yardage total of the season.

But now, the Rams will have to find answers for the new favorite weapon of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is looking to lead Green Bay on a late-season push toward the postseason with rookie receiver Christian Watson by his side.

Watson heads into Monday Night Football looking to continue a historic scoring pace under the lights in prime time. After dropping a wide-open touchdown on the first offensive play of the Packers' season, he's made up for it and then some.

Incredibly, Watson has as many total touchdowns in the past four games (eight) than all Rams receivers not named Cooper Kupp have combined this season (eight).

Watson looked like a building project early this season, an understandable path for a rookie still looking to get his feet underneath him. But with seven receiving touchdowns over the past four games, Watson has the second-most receiving scores over a four-game span in NFL history.

And even more impressive? He's scored eight total touchdowns in that span on just 17 touches.

Math and logic say there's no way he can keep up this historic pace against LA on Monday night. But the Rams saw themselves achieve the impossible against the Raiders. Maybe this time, the script could flip when Green Bay and Los Angeles kickoff at 7:15 p.m.

