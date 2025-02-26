Rams Have Three Players Listed in Top 125 Free Agent List
The Rams are expected to lose some talent. They've known it for a long-time. The curse of the NFL is that even if a team continually drafts excellent players, they do not have the money to retain them.
This is the reality of a free market sport. It's what keeps things fresh and the competitive spirit alive. It also means loyal servants of the franchise will get paid, just not from the team they have played for.
However, the amounts given out for each deal vary based on expected production, availability, ability, and position played.
In Pro Football Focus' top 125 free agent list, the Rams saw listed Alaric Jackson at 47, Demarcus Robinson at 110, and Bobby Brown III at 117. Former Ram Ernest Jones was listed at 59.
Jones was complemented and if the Rams wanted to re-sign him, they could.
"The Rams traded Jones to the Titans before the season, and the Titans sent him to the Seahawks before the trade deadline. Entering Week 18, a report from NFL Media's Ian Rapoport stated Jones and Seattle had been discussing an extension but decided to “amicably” pause." Wrote PFF. "Jones is a productive thumping linebacker but, for whatever reason, couldn’t get his third team in the same season to pull the trigger on an early extension ahead of free agency."
While Jones is an option, the Rams appear dedicated to retaining Alaric Jackson and for good reason. The UDFA out of Iowa has been a force for couple years now and it seems he's about to hit his professional peak.
"The former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has settled in quite nicely over the past few years protecting the blindside of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford," Wrote PFF. "With a career year across the board in 2024 coming at just the right time."
However, even if the Rams do sign Jackson, Robinson and Brown are not off the table. Robinson looks comfortable in his role, even if he does not recieve the amount of targets he deserves and Brown in a force on the defensive line.
Money may be tight but a potential trade for Stafford could open up more money than expected.
