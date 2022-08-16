Rams Injury Update: Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. Out for How Long?

The Los Angeles Rams have talent and depth at many positions, including at running back.

But not this week. Not at running back. Not until Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are right.

“We're just being smart with (Henderson) and Cam (Akers)," coach Sean McVay said, adding that they will sit until they are "100 percent.''

Coming off of impressive performances from what was mostly reserve players in their 29-22 preseason-opening win over the Chargers, the biggest question remaining for the Rams, this week was the health of some of their key players.

On Monday, McVay updated the status of those players - most notably running backs Akers and Henderson, as well as defensive tackle Bobby Brown, who went down with a scary-looking injury in the first half, and starting quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Regarding Henderson and Akers, McVay described the issues as 'soft tissue injuries. And though he provided no timetable for their full returns to practice, he did insist that must be able to go full speed in team drills, before that can happen.

From McVay: "They've had a couple soft tissue things. We're interested in, until they get out here, wanting them to be able to return to performance where it can be full speed. It's not like 50 percent. The first goal is to get those guys back out here when both of them are able to go full speed, 100 percent with no restrictions.“

The Rams will take the field for preseason game two on Friday against the Houston Texans; the two runners certainly won't play here. In the end, Week 1 of the regular season seems a good-enough goal.

As for Brown, McVay provided what was probably the most positive update of the day, stating that the young defensive tackle would not require surgery, and was suffering from an ankle sprain.

“Yeah, just a lateral ankle sprain. It'll be a few weeks for him, but good news is that it's not anything that we anticipate requiring surgery or things like that. So that was positive.



McVay said that Brown would be able to rehab on site with the Rams trainers, despite his looming suspension.

“The positive is that he's able to do his rehab with us on site, which I think is a good thing," McVay said. "Obviously, he is not going to be available to play and things like that, but for him to be able to get the treatment that is necessary and with the people that we feel like can put their best arms around him, that's a positive about that."

Finally, Stafford was a full participant in Monday's practice, and looked to be in good form. McVay also expects Stafford to be a full-go on Tuesday.

“He was a full participant today," McVay said of Stafford. "We ended up having a little bit shorter practice knowing that tomorrow we're going to really ramp him up. He's going to go back-to-back days. He was full participant today and he's going to be a full participant tomorrow.”

