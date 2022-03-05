Combine Compliment: Prospect Says 'Everybody's Favorite Player Should Be Aaron Donald'

Aaron Donald is such a dominating player he is influencing the next generation of defensive players

Aaron Donald played a significant role in the Los Angeles Rams' capture of the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI. The dominant defensive tackle tallied four tackles, two for losses and two sacks against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald holds the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald

Donald boasts numerous NFL awards and accolades, including three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, eight pro bowls, seven first-team All-Pros and 98 career sacks. Donald is even getting his own "day" in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It's no wonder that younger players are looking at him as a model and influence for their play.

There are plenty of young defensive players at the NFL scouting combine hoping to emulate him. Florida's defensive tackle Zach Carter told the media that although he watches tape of J.J. Watt because they have a similar body type, that isn't his favorite player.

That player is none other than Donald.

He's one of the hardest-working players in the league, and that is evidenced by his play on the field.

Aaron Donald and Von Miller Aaron Donald Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) is interviewed with his wife Erica Donald and children Jaeda, Aaron Jr., and Aaric, after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Aaron Donald and his family

Donald took time out of his workout schedule to participate in the Rams' Super Bowl parade, but the next day he was back in the gym (even though he has mentioned retirement as a possibility instead of returning to defend his championship).

If Donald is to return, he'll have an incredible influence on the new defensive players joining the team. And no doubt they'll consider themselves lucky to learn from him.

Whether he's their favorite player or not.

