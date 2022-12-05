Rams WRs Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell Offer Hope Despite Seahawks Loss

The Los Angeles Rams' 23-20 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday effectively served as another nail in the coffin in a season to forget for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

However, while they lost yet again, there are still some positive takeaways for the Rams. Namely, the offense saw big contributions from the receiver duo of Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell, which quarterback John Wolford was happy to see for both.

“Yeah, Tutu was rolling today, made some great plays and really showing his talent," Wolford said. "He's got a great demeanor about him. He’s kept working. I’m so happy to see him do that.

"Then Brandon Powell’s just a consistent competitor. He's given everything he has every play, and he was able to make some plays in the run game and catch on screen, so he did a good job too.”

Powell was impactful both through the air and on the ground, recording four catches for 39 yards and 45 rushing yards on just three carries.

Not to be outdone, Atwell himself recorded two catches for 48 yards to go with 23 rushing yards on four carries. For the second-year receiver, Wolford believes his confidence continues to grow.

“I think so, yeah, a hundred percent," Wolford said. "He's running good routes. He’s being physical at the top. The 20-yard out cut we hit him was a great route and he's moving.”

No, there are no moral victories in sports. However, with the Rams' season all but over, getting production from guys like Atwell and Powell bodes well for their future and shows that they have the pieces to build the offense around Cooper Kupp.

