After two seasons away from the NFL, Gurley has moved on and is happy with his current situation

Todd Gurley hasn't played a down of NFL football since his one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons expired after the 2020 season. The Rams let him go after the 2019 campaign due to two seasons of injury setbacks. Gurley didn't sign with another team after the Falcons, but instead, focused on business ventures, becoming part-owner of the Fan Controlled Football League's Beasts.

Gurley still enjoys watching the NFL and watched the Rams win the Super Bowl last February. But that doesn't mean he wants back on the field.

“There was never not one time where I watched a game and was like, ‘I wish I was out there,’” Gurley told NBC LX. “I appreciated my time in the league and I’ve done things I could have never even dreamed about.”

Gurley said he was happy to see his former football colleagues win the championship and especially happy for Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald.

“Happy for guys like AD that really work hard,” Gurley said. “Guys like Jalen Ramsey that put in work. Obviously gotta go with all my running back guys, seeing guys like Cam Akers come back from an Achilles in four months. Sony Michel getting traded from the Patriots, not only did he beat the Rams in the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, he’s also won one with them, as well.

"Guys like Darrell Henderson. So, you always get excited for the guys. It’s never just about you. Yeah, everyone would love a ring. But at the end of the day, it’s about being able to congratulate and then see other guys succeed and being happy for them.”

Gurley, who is just 27, hasn't officially retired from football yet, but as he remains happy about his friends' accomplishments, he seems equally happy off the field.

Gurley played for the Rams organization from 2015 to 2019, rushing for 5,404 yards on 1,265 carries, catching 218 passes for 2,090 yards, and scoring 70 touchdowns. He made the Pro Bowl three times and earned the AP Offensive Rookie of the. Year in 2015 and the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2017.

