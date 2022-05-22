'Bad Habits': Cooper Kupp Jokes About Rams QB Matthew Stafford Passing

When you're Matthew Stafford, you can get away with making a few risky throws here and there, such as no-look passes that he and Patrick Mahomes have become known for. Being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL gives you leeway like that.

However, as a result of these quarterbacks being otherworldly-good at what they do you will sometimes see young athletes attempt those same throws, as Cooper Kupp jokingly pointed out on Twitter when a recent clip of a high school quarterback throwing a ball behind the back went viral.

While it may not be prudent for young athletes to make these plays a part of their regular routine, we would be remiss not to admit how impressive it was. A nearly 30-yard dime down the sideline is impressive in its own right, but doing so with a behind-the-back throw is something else.

All things considered, there are far worse quarterbacks for youngsters to emulate and look to become like, as Stafford is routinely considered a top-10 quarterback in the NFL and is fresh off a Super Bowl victory.

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not only that, but Kupp more than anyone is well aware of Stafford's talent, as he had a career year with Stafford at quarterback, hauling in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him Offensive Player of the Year honors as well as eventually being named Super Bowl MVP.

