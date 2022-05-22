Skip to main content

'Bad Habits': Cooper Kupp Jokes About Rams QB Matthew Stafford Passing

Kupp jokingly reacted on Twitter to a recent viral Twitter video comparing it to Stafford.

When you're Matthew Stafford, you can get away with making a few risky throws here and there, such as no-look passes that he and Patrick Mahomes have become known for. Being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL gives you leeway like that. 

However, as a result of these quarterbacks being otherworldly-good at what they do you will sometimes see young athletes attempt those same throws, as Cooper Kupp jokingly pointed out on Twitter when a recent clip of a high school quarterback throwing a ball behind the back went viral. 

While it may not be prudent for young athletes to make these plays a part of their regular routine, we would be remiss not to admit how impressive it was. A nearly 30-yard dime down the sideline is impressive in its own right, but doing so with a behind-the-back throw is something else. 

All things considered, there are far worse quarterbacks for youngsters to emulate and look to become like, as Stafford is routinely considered a top-10 quarterback in the NFL and is fresh off a Super Bowl victory. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Day136.00.63
Play

New Rams WR Allen Robinson Says Coach Sean McVay Will 'Bring The Best Out Of' Him

Allen Robinson is excited to get going with the Rams offense.

By Matt GalatzanMay 20, 2022
May 20, 2022
USATSI_17364830
Play

'Guys Have To Step Up': Rams Justin Hollins Looks To Replace Von Miller's Production

With Von Miller now in Buffalo, Justin Hollins hopes to replace the production left behind in Los Angeles

By Cole ThompsonMay 20, 2022
May 20, 2022
USATSI_17553408
Play

'All-Around Player' Van Jefferson: Wants To Do 'Whatever' He can To Help Rams Win

Jefferson recently discussed his role in the Rams offense.

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 20, 2022
May 20, 2022
kupp
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Not only that, but Kupp more than anyone is well aware of Stafford's talent, as he had a career year with Stafford at quarterback, hauling in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, earning him Offensive Player of the Year honors as well as eventually being named Super Bowl MVP.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Day136.00.63
News

New Rams WR Allen Robinson Says Coach Sean McVay Will 'Bring The Best Out Of' Him

By Matt GalatzanMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17364830
News

'Guys Have To Step Up': Rams Justin Hollins Looks To Replace Von Miller's Production

By Cole ThompsonMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17553408
News

'All-Around Player' Van Jefferson: Wants To Do 'Whatever' He can To Help Rams Win

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 20, 2022
44123e15030f4f5ab66021ab9a2158f7
News

Jordan Fuller on Ankle Injury: "I'm Feeling Good"

By Arnav SharmaMay 20, 2022
usa_today_11398917.0
News

Bobby Wagner Explains His New Learning Process with Rams

By Zach DimmittMay 19, 2022
USATSI_7421289
News

Bayou Bengals Reunion?: Jarvis Landry Attempting to Recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Saints

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 19, 2022
donald
News

Is An Aaron Donald Retirement Still Possible?

By Matt GalatzanMay 19, 2022
NFL
News

'Scoring More Touchdowns': Texas Sarkisian To Work With L.A. Rams' Sean McVay

By Cole ThompsonMay 19, 2022