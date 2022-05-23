2021 NFL Draft Regrade: How did the Rams Do?

A look at how the Rams 2021 draft class looks a year later;

Fresh off of a Super Bowl victory, there are likely few Rams fans looking back at their 2021 draft class wondering what could have been had they drafted other players with their selections like other fan bases might be.

However, there is no harm in looking at the Rams' 2021 draft class one year later and seeing just how well they did in hindsight, which is exactly what PFF did for each NFL team.

The Rams had seven draft picks in 2021, with their initial draft grade from PFF being a C. One year later though and that grade has improved slightly to a C+, as the 2021 class was not heavily impactful in the Rams season.

At the time the Rams' selection of Tutu Atwell seemed like a reach, but analysts figured if anyone could utilize him it would be Sean McVay. Atwell though would only manage 10 snaps before being placed on injured reserve.

Their saving grace, according to PFF, was linebacker Ernest Jones who they drafted with the 103rd pick in the third round. Jones would start seven games for the Rams, racking up 61 combined tackles as well two interceptions as he became a consistent piece of a solid Rams defense.

Overall, the 2021 draft for the Rams was rather mediocre, as none of the picks were key contributors, but they will happily take that with the Super Bowl rings on their fingers. One year from now it will be interesting to see how the 2022 class grades out, as the Rams look to run it back.

