Skip to main content

NFL QB Tier List: Where Does Rams' Matthew Stafford Land?

Stafford's solidified himself as one of the best veteran signal-callers in the league after winning a Super Bowl in February

Even after 12 respected years with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford still had a world of things to prove when the Rams traded for him last offseason.

But now with a Super Bowl ring, he has easily solidified himself as one of the best QBs in the league. And apparently, CBS Sports agrees.

The site released its 2022 NFL quarterback tier list on Wednesday and has Stafford ranked with the best-of-the-best in tier No. 1, which has been labeled "Bona Fide Franchise QBs."

Matthew Stafford
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Here's last year and this year's tier No. 1 along with analysis of the selections:

2021: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson
2022: Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers, Jackson, Allen, Wilson, Herbert, Joe Burrow, Matt Stafford

If your team doesn't have a top-flight quarterback, it probably has no real chance to compete in 2022. They are the ultimate equalizers. They are essential in the modern game. Look merely at the recent upgrades that the Buccaneers and Rams made at this position which resulted in a Lombardi Trophy the following year. It tells you all you need to know.

The only reason Burrow was not on this list this time a year ago was because he was rehabbing from major knee surgery. It was fair to wonder when he would be fully back and when he would overcome the mental and physical aspect of the process, to say nothing of him having to play behind a shoddy offensive line. Well, we all know how that went. Amazing. And for years people would look at this column and rip me for having Stafford too high in their estimation. People thought I'd over-valued him. Ask Sean McVay about that.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393

Matthew Stafford

Last season, Stafford threw for the league's third-most passing yards (4,886), the second-most touchdowns (41), and tied his own career-high for single-season completion percentage (67.2 percent). Only Justin Herbert and Tom Brady, who are also in the first tier, had more passing yards.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17059026
Play

Rams Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

From the Scouting Combine to 30 Visits to NFL Draft weekend, we will be your moment-by-moment Los Angeles Rams guide.

By Ram Digest Staff9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Free Agent RB Sony Michel Visits Dolphins, Set to Meet NFC Team

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff11 hours ago
11 hours ago
snead mcvay
Play

Rams NFL Draft Grade: Just Above Average?

PFF released NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams, but are LA's picks being undervalued?

By Zach DimmittMay 4, 2022
May 4, 2022

Stafford's passing performance throughout last season is even more impressive when considering how porous LA's running game was. The Rams had a forgettable, eighth-worst rushing attack that averaged just 99 rush yards per game.

From bad defenses during his years in Detroit to subpar rushing attacks last season, Stafford proved he can lead a team to victory through it all and comfortably deserves his spot amongst the best QBs in the NFL.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_17059026
News

Rams Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

By Ram Digest Staff9 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Free Agent RB Sony Michel Visits Dolphins, Set to Meet NFC Team

By Ram Digest Staff11 hours ago
snead mcvay
News

Rams NFL Draft Grade: Just Above Average?

By Zach DimmittMay 4, 2022
USATSI_18198074
News

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Threw First Pitch Before the Dodgers Game

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 4, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

WATCH: Matthew Stafford Leads Rams QBs to Start Offseason Workouts

By Arnav SharmaMay 4, 2022
Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Announces Rams Minicamp Dates

By Arnav SharmaMay 4, 2022
Matthew Stafford
News

Post-Draft Betting Odds: Are the Rams Being Disrespected?

By Arnav SharmaMay 3, 2022
NFL 5
News

Disrespected: Rams CB Troy Hill Explains Frustration From Browns

By Cole ThompsonMay 2, 2022