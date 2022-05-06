NFL QB Tier List: Where Does Rams' Matthew Stafford Land?

Stafford's solidified himself as one of the best veteran signal-callers in the league after winning a Super Bowl in February

Even after 12 respected years with the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford still had a world of things to prove when the Rams traded for him last offseason.

But now with a Super Bowl ring, he has easily solidified himself as one of the best QBs in the league. And apparently, CBS Sports agrees.

The site released its 2022 NFL quarterback tier list on Wednesday and has Stafford ranked with the best-of-the-best in tier No. 1, which has been labeled "Bona Fide Franchise QBs."

USA Today Sports Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Austin Corbett (63) blocks for quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford

Here's last year and this year's tier No. 1 along with analysis of the selections:

2021: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Deshaun Watson

2022: Mahomes, Brady, Rodgers, Jackson, Allen, Wilson, Herbert, Joe Burrow, Matt Stafford If your team doesn't have a top-flight quarterback, it probably has no real chance to compete in 2022. They are the ultimate equalizers. They are essential in the modern game. Look merely at the recent upgrades that the Buccaneers and Rams made at this position which resulted in a Lombardi Trophy the following year. It tells you all you need to know. The only reason Burrow was not on this list this time a year ago was because he was rehabbing from major knee surgery. It was fair to wonder when he would be fully back and when he would overcome the mental and physical aspect of the process, to say nothing of him having to play behind a shoddy offensive line. Well, we all know how that went. Amazing. And for years people would look at this column and rip me for having Stafford too high in their estimation. People thought I'd over-valued him. Ask Sean McVay about that.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Cooper Kupp (not pictured) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393 Matthew Stafford

Last season, Stafford threw for the league's third-most passing yards (4,886), the second-most touchdowns (41), and tied his own career-high for single-season completion percentage (67.2 percent). Only Justin Herbert and Tom Brady, who are also in the first tier, had more passing yards.

Stafford's passing performance throughout last season is even more impressive when considering how porous LA's running game was. The Rams had a forgettable, eighth-worst rushing attack that averaged just 99 rush yards per game.

From bad defenses during his years in Detroit to subpar rushing attacks last season, Stafford proved he can lead a team to victory through it all and comfortably deserves his spot amongst the best QBs in the NFL.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.