Watch: Rams Quarterbacks Start Offseason Workouts

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the quarterback room is already back on the field and preparing for a new season.

With minicamp just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks are already at the facility and working out.

In a new video posted by the Rams YouTube page, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Zach Witherspoon takes quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, and Bryce Perkins through some mobility, balance, and explosive plyometric drills.

While arms have a tendency to get all the glory for quarterbacks, it's really the hips and legs where quarterbacks generate a majority of their throwing power. Witherspoon's drills can be emulated by young and veteran quarterbacks alike to further develop the critical feel needed for proper balance and hip rotation.

Jun 8, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams players practice during mini camp held at the practice faciiity at Cal State Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Matthew Stafford
NFL 5
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to throwing power, Stafford is widely considered to have one of the best "arms" in NFL history; while this is in part due to natural arm strength itself, it's really Stafford's explosive hip rotation that allows him to generate the torque to make jaw-dropping no-look and tight-window throws on a rope. 

In his career, Stafford has consistently posted high stat totals behind his rocket of an arm. This includes a 5,000-yard season in 2011 and passing for over 4,000 yards in 9 of his last 11 seasons. It is no surprise that in his inaugural year with Los Angeles, Stafford put up nearly 5,000 yards again with a career-high 67.2% completion rate and career-high 41 touchdowns. 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) scores the go ahead touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) defends in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 Albert Cesare 3765

Stafford's passing was the centerpiece of the Rams offense for the entire 2021 season -- an offense that was able to march down the field for clutch drives in the biggest moments of the season. Stafford engineered crucial game-winning drives against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional Round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl and ultimately solidified his position as a top quarterback in the league.

With the new NFL season slowly beginning to take shape, it's now only a matter of time before Stafford and the Los Angeles offense are ready to defend the crown. 

