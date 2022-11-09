Rams Solo Kupp: Is Matthew Stafford Too Reliant on WR Cooper Kupp?

The Los Angeles Rams, reigning Super Bowl champions and one of the preseason favorites to win again this season, find themselves in murky waters. After a 16-13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Rams' season sits in dangerous territory, as they approach the reality of missing the playoffs one game at a time.

On paper, their offense should be one of the best in the NFL with the weapons that they possess. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year in receiver Cooper Kupp with the addition of receiver Allen Robinson led to the Rams being pegged as one of the deadliest offenses in the NFL throughout the offseason.

However, what's transpired through eight games has been the complete opposite. Robinson has been nearly nonexistent, recording only 25 catches for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kupp remains quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target with 72 catches for 813 yards and seven touchdowns. Targeting Kupp heavily isn't a bad idea, especially seeing as it just helped win a Super Bowl, but Stafford's non-Kupp numbers are not pretty.

Of course, you can't simply take away Kupp's numbers from Stafford's numbers, that isn't how any of this works after all. That being said, it makes sense to analyze how he would potentially look without Kupp.

There are a number of factors leading to the Rams being so anemic on offense, from an offensive line battered by injuries to a ground game that has only recorded a mere 547 rushing yards and six touchdowns through eight games.

No, Stafford has not been playing at the same level as he was just a year ago. Just because he's underperforming, though, doesn't mean he is too reliant on Kupp.

After all, when you have an arguable top-five receiver in the NFL, you will do whatever you can to get him the ball.

