Taking a Look at the Rams’ Impending Future

The Los Angeles Rams' future is now murky after their Week 16 loss. They've already clinched a spot in the postseason, but they've knocked themselves out of contention for the number one seed in the NFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs.

While they may have lost to the Seattle Seahawks in a must-win game, the Rams still have things to look forward to as this season approaches its end. They have two first-round draft picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft . This allows them to be creative in the players they select, as they can address an area of need while also indulging in a pick that adds to their strengths.

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is seen during warmups prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Max Chadwick writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released a 2026 NFL mock draft predicting the next set of NFL stars to be taken in the first round. For the Rams, he believes they'll address both their offense and defense by taking cornerback Mansoor Delane from LSU, and pairing him with their quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.

"While the Rams boast the NFL’s top team coverage grade, they still haven’t replaced the true shutdown presence they lost when Jalen Ramsey was traded in 2023. Delane has the profile to fill that void, allowing just a 26.7 passer rating into his coverage this season, the lowest mark among all Power Four cornerbacks", said Chadwick.

Much-Needed Help in the Secondary

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Rams' secondary has been their defenses achilles heel all season, with the majority of their losses coming from spectacular performances from opposing receivers. Drafting Delane would go a long way toward addressing that weakness and give them an instant starter in their secondary.

The Rams' defensive backs have had their moments this season, but what they've lacked is consistency. They don't have a bona fide star who anchors their secondary, and Delane can provide that in spades.

#LSU CB Mansoor Delane continues to play like the best cover man (zone or man) in CFB. Easy NFL starter grade as a prospect.



3 PD, 1 INT vs. Arkansas pic.twitter.com/VpYuxx0hpf — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 17, 2025

Delane may not have won the Thorpe Award for the best cornerback in college football this season, but he's just the fourth defensive back in LSU's history to be a unanimous All-American. He's potentially the best defensive back in this draft class, and if the Rams are able to snag him with the 10th overall pick, that would be a steal.

In the final season of his collegiate career, Delane racked up 45 total tackles, defended against 11 passes, and picked the ball off twice. The Rams should be very excited if they're able to select Delane, as he has NFL star written all over him. The word generational gets thrown around too much, but he's one of those prospects that's bordering on actually being once every generation.

A Shot in the Dark

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the pre-game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"With the Rams’ second first-round pick, they could start planning for life after Matthew Stafford, who will be nearing 38 despite playing at an MVP level. While 2025 was a disappointing season for Nussmeier, his 85.9 PFF grade over the past two years suggests he has the talent to be a strong long-term fit in Sean McVay’s offense, especially if given a year or two to develop behind a veteran".

Chadwick's first prediction was a slam dunk, but I believe the Rams could do better with the 31st pick in the first round. Nussmeier has potential to go in the first-round, but are the Rams willing to be the team that takes a chance on him?

A Garrett Nussmeier DOT for the first TD of the game 🔥



➡️ Watch now on ABC and the ESPN App pic.twitter.com/pofRQA6Z2O — ESPN (@espn) September 14, 2025

Nussmeier has shown that he has the tools that makes him worthy of being in the NFL, but he still has a ton of kinks to iron out. His pocket presence leaves a lot to be desired, and they'd be drafting a quarterback with an injury history already.

Pairing him with Sean McVay sounds excellent for his progression, as his final season with LSU was completely mismanaged by his coaching staff. Playing behind Matthew Stafford for a year or two will also teach him exactly what he needs to know to execute McVay's offense perfectly.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

I can see the thought process in wanting an exciting young quarterback to be their solution after Stafford retires, but I have a feeling Nussmeier will be available in the second or third round. Even if he isn't, whichever quarterback they take will be having their rookie season played with limited snaps. There are better uses of a first-round pick, even if it is at the very end of the round.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.