“There’s a purpose behind all of it,” Stafford said. “As a second-year player and a developing player, he’s understanding that each thing is important.”

Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell entered this offseason ready to prove everybody wrong. And following the conclusion of OTAs and into the start of LA’s minicamp, he seems to be doing exactly that in the eyes of arguably the most important player in the offense.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke with the media following the conclusion of the second day of LA’s mandatory minicamp Wednesday and had high praise on the improvement of the second-year receiver, who is fixing to have an increased role this season.

“I think Tutu had a nice spring, made some plays,” Stafford said. “Spent a bunch of time working with Cooper (Kupp), which I think is good for him.”

Spending time with the Super Bowl LVI MVP and 2021 Offensive Player of the Year certainty doesn’t hurt for a young receiver that failed to record a catch on just 10 offensive snaps last season. The learning process has clearly paid off for Atwell from Stafford’s viewpoint, who says the receiver is moving with much more “intention” this offseason.

“Everything he does seems to be that much more intentional. ‘Why are we out here? What are we doing this drill for? What are we doing that drill for?’ There’s a purpose behind all of it,” Stafford said. “As a second-year player and a developing player, he’s understanding that each thing is important and try to get something from each and every drill. Whether that’s catching routes on air or jogging through a jog-through. Whatever it is, trying to make sure he finds something to gain from each one of these. He’s been doing a really good job of that this spring and we’ll need him to continue to do that throughout the summer.”

In eight games last season, Atwell’s production came on special teams. He had 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kickoffs for 87 return yards. The Rams will certainly be looking to take advantage of his 4.27 40-yard dash speed on offense this season.

Atwell’s development has been a topic of conversation for Rams assistant coaches as well. On Thursday, LA’s receivers coach Eric Yarber discussed what made the rookie’s first season a learning experience.

“Last year, he thought he knew but he really didn’t,” Yarber said. “So you’ve got to press on him: ‘Hey, this is how you prepare. You’ve got to prepare like a pro. This is your livelihood. This is not you going to class and then going out there and using your athletic ability.’”

Atwell says he sees the criticism directed his way. But as he enters the 2022-23 season with more understanding, he's ready to change the critiques into motivation.

“Of course, it pops into my phone,” Atwell said Thursday after the final day of OTAs. “I’m the type of guy, I use it for motivation. I don’t let it get to me. People can say what they want to say.”

With Robert Woods now with the Tennessee Titans and Odell Beckham Jr’s return to the team uncertain, Atwell's role in the offense could be reaching new heights. The Rams wouldn't have used a second-round pick on him if they didn't see his value coming to light in year two.

“At the end of the day, I’m here, I’m on the team," Atwell said. "Coach (Sean) McVay and Les chose me for a reason. They see what I can do. I’m going to prove everybody wrong.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.