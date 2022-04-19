Rams TE Coach Thomas Browns Sees Obstacles For Future Black Head Coaches

After being passed up for the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator position, Thomas Brown sees issues with the likes of the hiring process for minorities.

Since retiring from the game, Thomas Brown has been on the fast track to head coaching status. Last offseason, he interviewed for the Miami Dolphins head coach opening. The year prior, he was named the Los Angeles Rams' assistant head coach despite little experience.

Brown, who will serve as the Rams' tight end coach in 2022, isn't looking to be a middle of the pack-type name lost in the crowd of coaching. Then again, he isn't sure that the opportunity will come due to the lack of diversity that comes with the title of the top spot.

Last week, Brown was asked if he believes that Brian Flores' lawsuit shedding light on the situation would make it easier for Black coaches to be promoted.

He shrugged, simply saying that change has yet to come in the past, making it hard to imagine it'll come now.

“Am I optimistic?” Brown, said. “I’m probably in the minority, but I’m going to say no, I’m not.” In a league where about 70% of players are Black, there are currently only three Black head coaches and six minority coaches. Former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel — who is biracial — was hired by the Dolphins this offseason. Houston Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles were internally promoted within their respective franchise following the firing of David Culley and retirement of Bruce Arians. Mike Tomlin has been coaching the Pittsburgh Steelers’ for 15 seasons. The New York Jets' Robert Saleh (Lebanese) and Washington Commanders' Ron Rivera (Hispanic) round of the list. Flores, who was a finalist for several jobs this offseason, is currently suing the NFL and three franchise for their hiring and firing standards among Black coaches in today's league. Several other coaches, including former Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson, have also signed on to fight back against the current policies in place. Brown, 35, was thought to be a candidate for the Rams’ offensive coordinator opening after Kevin O’Connell left to be the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach, but McVay hired Liam Coen. Minnesota was also expected to consider hiring Brown for the same position, but O'Connell elected to hire Wes Phillips, who served as Los Angeles' tight end coach. Cam Akers

In Phillips' place, Brown will take over as the tight ends coach while Rams head coach Sean McVay brought in Ra'shaad Samples, a rising star in the college ranks who last served as SMU's running backs coach and was initially expected to hold the same title at TCU.

“I think he’s a coach with tremendous upside,” McVay told reporters of Brown via Zoom at the NFL Combine last month. “You guys know what a great leader I think he is. That’s why he has the role of assistant head coach. But I also think getting him exposure to the different positions will help expand the big-picture perspective.”

Just because Brown wasn't hired by the Vikings or another club for an expanded role doesn't mean one day he won't become a head coach. As the league continues to fight for change in its coaching hiring cycle, Brown will continue to explore all avenues, becoming one of the more well-rounded offensive minds in the industry. For now, he's doing the best he can to help the Rams compete for a second Super Bowl title. “I’m in a great position, a great place, and loving it being here,”Brown said. “If opportunities present themselves in the future, awesome. If they don’t, I’m going to continue to try to kick ass in my role and be the best I can for the guys around me.” Thomas Brown

