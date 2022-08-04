Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been limited in training camp this week after dealing with pain in his elbow resulting from an in-season injury.

Stafford underwent a procedure to relieve that pain following the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals in February that held him out of OTAs and minicamp this spring.

Now it appears that the root of Stafford's issue has been determined, with Stafford reportedly suffering from tendonitis, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“My understanding, this elbow issue – which actually cropped up in the spring – is described to me as bad tendinitis,” Rapoport said. “It is a tendon issue in his throwing elbow and a little bit of a procedure, not a surgery, but a procedure – more of a PRP-type deal – in the offseason to try to manage it. Did not get to a place where he really needs it to be. I think long-term, everyone in LA thinks this is going to be fine. I don’t sense any stress about it.”

As a result of his ongoing pain, the Rams and head coach Sean McVay have elected to hold Stafford out of team activities for the remainder of training camp, with the goal for Stafford to be 100 percent healthy by the time the regular season begins.

“Don’t expect him to do anything in these team settings for this block or the next three days, next week,” McVay said. “Nothing has changed. Consistent with what I had told you guys last week. This is part of the plan that we feel is in his best interest. … That’s the plan we think is best right now.”

Luckily for the Rams, Stafford is a seasoned veteran and has a substantial grasp of the playbook and the personnel on the roster.

Couple that with McVay's confidence in the 34-year-old, and it is easy to see why the Rams are taking the conservative approach to his recovery.

"Based on the medical experts and the plan in talking with Matthew, this is what we think is best," McVay said. "I am optimistic that it’ll give us the best chance for him to feel as good as possible... I don’t know that I would feel as comfortable taking that approach if it wasn’t for the experience that he’s accumulated and knowing how intentional he is about staying up to speed with his mental and his physical work that he can do in the absence of some of the stuff in the team settings."

The Rams will kick off their first pre-season game on Saturday, August 13 against the Chargers in Los Angeles.

