Bryce Perkins Time vs. Chiefs? Rams Lost Season Signals Key Growing Period for Young QB

Los Angeles Rams second-year quarterback Bryce Perkins has shown fans what he's capable of in the past, though preseason success should be taken with a grain of salt.

But as he received his first real NFL action in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints, he showed more notable flashes in wake of starting quarterback Matthew Stafford suffering another concussion.

Though they certainly wouldn’t like to admit it, the Rams are probably looking ahead to next season. With star receiver Cooper Kupp out for the next few week, Stafford suffering his second concussion in three weeks and backup quarterback John Wolford dealing with a neck injury, it’s now or never to let Perkins loose and see what he can do.

Safe to say Rams coach Sean McVay has already been impressed with what he's seen from Perkins in an abysmal offense. At this point, what's there to lose in a lost season?

“An additional guy that can threaten you with his legs," McVay said. "He can create off-schedule. I thought he did some positive things yesterday."

Perkins went 5 of 10 passing for 64 yards while adding five carries for 39 yards. He had LA's longest run of the season with a 23-yard scamper in the third quarter.

But more importantly, McVay says he can see teammates "rally" around him.

"You can see he’s just got a great play energy about himself and teammates rally around him," McVay said. "I thought he did a nice job with the opportunities he had.”

For a young quarterback potentially looking for an unofficial shot at being the starter once Stafford calls it quits - which has been rumored to be soon - these are exactly the kind of intangibles that should give Rams fans some excitement about Perkins.

Even with a healthy Stafford and Kupp, the Rams would likely still be heading toward a 3-8 record given the fact they face the AFC-leading Kansas City Chiefs (8-2) at Arrowhead on Sunday.

With nothing else to lose except another game in a lost season, seeing how Perkins handles going blow-for-blow with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would serve to be quite the assessment.

And in the process, maybe McVay and the Rams find their quarterback answer of the future. LA and Kansas City kickoff from GEHA Field on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

