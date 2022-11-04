Rams RB Cam Akers Shares Side of Story: ‘I Never Asked to be Traded’

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was back with the team for a full participation in Thursday's practice ahead of Sunday’s road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Should you travel back in time and share this news with Rams fans a week or two ago, they'd look at you like a madman.

Akers’ future with the Rams seemed all but nonexistent following his three-week absence from the team and the openness coach Sean McVay had when discussing the possibility of finding a trade for the third-year running back.



And yet, Akers remained with LA as Tuesday’s trade deadline came and went. But as he answered questions from reporters Thursday, the head-scratching situation became more confusing.

Akers seemed to share this same confusion as he continuously shrugged his shoulders in a somewhat sarcastic manner as if hiding all the details of what went down.

“I never asked to not be a part of the team," he said. "I never asked to not play. I never asked to not practice … I don’t know whose (decision) it was, but it wasn’t mine … I never asked to be traded.”

Akers' original absence ahead of the game against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16 made it appear that there was a mutual disagreement between him and the team. McVay admitted that the team was exploring potential trade options for Akers in an attempt to find a solution that was best for both parties. This sparked the idea that Akers had requested a trade, though this was never confirmed.

However, Akers’ comments Thursday cloud the truth behind the reasoning for his absence.

“Y’all wanna know, I wanna know the same thing,” Akers said. “I don’t know what happened. ... I don’t know where it came from or how it happened, but it doesn’t matter at this point. I’m here.”



When he was asked if McVay approached him about stepping away from the team, Akers seemed to be hiding the whole truth.

“We’ll keep it in house,” Akers said with a laugh. “Whatever happened, it happened. We’ll just move forward now.”



There doesn’t seem to be much budging on Akers’ side of things and it’s reasonable to expect the same from McVay. Mutual disagreements or not, the Rams will have to put it all behind them as they’ll need to face one less distraction in order to save what has been a disappointing season.

LA and Tampa Bay kickoff from Raymond James Stadium at 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday.

