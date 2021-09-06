Rams to Prepare for Both Andy Dalton, Justin Fields in Week 1

The Rams will do their due diligence on both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields ahead of the Week 1 matchup against the Bears.

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Chicago Bears in the Week 1 season opener in what will be the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has announced they'll go with quarterback Andy Dalton as the starter to begin the 2021 campaign. While Dalton has 10 years of starting experience, Chicago drafted quarterback Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields and Dalton both played in the preseason and ultimately the rookie showed more promise than the aging veteran.

As a result of the quarterback dynamic that the Bears currently possess, Rams coach Sean McVay says they'll prepare for Fields in addition to Dalton.

“I think it would be naive for us not to prepare” to see Justin Fields in “some form or fashion,” McVay said.

McVay spoke in great length about his evaluation of Dalton, expressing his familiarity with the Bears signal-caller.

"I really have seen a lot of film of Andy even going back to when Jay Gruden was his coordinator in Cincinnati," McVay said. "Very familiar with what a really good quarterback he is. He does a good job — accurate, anticipation, recognizes the looks defensively, can straighten out protections."

McVay noted that while Dalton will be the focus, it would be naive to not be ready for Fields if he were forced into action.

"You see the ways that Justin made a lot of plays going back to his career at Ohio State, what he showed in the preseason and so I think you got to be ready for either or, but it's going to be a challenge for sure."

The Rams' reigning No. 1 ranked defense will prepare for two quarterbacks in the event that the Bears roll out two different looks under center.

Kickoff for this primetime showing is set for Sunday, Sept. 12 at 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC.

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.