Cooper Kupp Injury: Out 8 Weeks? Who’s Rams' ‘Next Man Up’ vs. Saints and Beyond?

For a struggling Los Angeles Rams’ offense, losing their top scoring option had the potential to be a catastrophic blow to their waning hopes for success in 2022.

When wide receiver Cooper Kupp went to the locker room with a right ankle injury after getting hit in the fourth quarter of the team’s 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, coach Sean McVay initially feared a season-ending injury.

Fortunately, initial tests seem to indicate that Kupp has avoided such a setback. ... but now comes a report of a rehab that could take eight weeks. ... which puts Kupp on the edge of "season-ending,'' based on the calendar.

Most immediately, the Rams have a Week 11 matchup with the New Orleans Saints and they need answers.

Los Angeles’ pass catchers will need to step up in Kupp’s temporary absence. In that vein, here is a look at three of the Rams' likely options to carry the torch while their top wideout recovers.

Van Jefferson

Jefferson is no stranger to injury, having spent much of the first part of 2022 on injured reserve with a knee injury. Since returning to the field on Oct. 30 (a 31-14 Rams loss to the San Francisco 49ers), Jefferson has been slow to restore himself to game strength.

After failing to secure a catch in his first two games, Jefferson caught all three of his targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. As such, the Florida product is starting to demonstrate his ability to be effective in all areas of the field and could be poised to make an impact in short order. All three of his receptions came late in the fourth quarter after Kupp had exited the game,

Allen Robinson

Despite taking steps as of late to redeem his overall performance in 2022, Robinson’s underwhelming start to his Rams’ tenure has complicated his efforts to justify his $46.5 million price tag.

Should he step into the top spot during Kupp’s absence, however, he would earn notable miles in that regard.

On Sunday, Robinson caught 4 of 6 targets for 44 yards. While these numbers may seem average, considering his potential, they continue an upward trend for Robinson in becoming a key contributor to their offense.

If he is to become L.A.’s primary pass catcher on an interim basis, he must return to the basics of blending his size, sure hands, and route-running ability, which made him one of the top receivers in the NFL in the not-so-distant past. Though his best days are likely behind him, the 29-year-old may still have a notable amount of fuel left in the tank to accomplish the goal.

Ben Skowronek

Skowronek entered 2022 as a pleasantly surprising piece in Los Angeles’ receiving corps. With Jefferson’s injury and Robinson’s slow start, the 25-year-old Notre Dame product was able to amass 221 of his 245 total receiving yards in the Ram’s first six games.

However, Jefferson’s return and Robinson's resurrection have clearly had an effect on his place in the team’s pass-catching pecking order. Skowronek’s role has been significantly reduced, having seen just three targets with one catch for 10 yards in the Rams’ losses to the Niners and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If Kupp is to miss multiple weeks, either Matthew Stafford or John Wolford should be expected to target Skowronek as a reserve option. As a result, expect his two-catch, (on seven targets) 14-yard stat line to increase, starting in Week 11 against New Orleans.

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.