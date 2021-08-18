Rams Injury News: Timetable for Rookie Receiver

On Wednesday, Sean McVay provided a timetable for return on his rookie pass catcher.

Following Wednesday's joint practice between the Rams and Raiders, coach Sean McVay said that rookie wide receiver Ben Skowronek will miss four to six weeks following surgery on his fractured forearm.

Skowronek was injured in the Rams' first preseason game against the Chargers last Saturday.

A seventh round pick of the Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft, Skowronek was fighting for one of the final wide receiver spots. Now, with at least a month — possibly more — he'll have to hope that what he showed prior to the injury, paired with the draft pick in which the Rams used on him, will help keep him around as roster cutdowns approach.

The next two cutdown days are Aug. 24, where the roster must be down to 80 players and Aug. 31, where rosters are down to the final 53-man roster.

Skowronek recorded 29 catches for 439 yards and five touchdowns in his senior season at Notre Dame.

