Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Latest Power Rankings and More
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) earned a necessary win this past Sunday, defeating the New Orleans Saints (4-8) on the road. They have started to draw close to the top half of the league in terms of power rankings and are now going to add a key piece in the secondary for a playoff push.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh discusses the latest power rankings amongst multiple publications and dives deeper on the organization claiming cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. off waivers from the Commanders:
The Rams are widely considering to be a bottom half team by almost all publications, but a few had brought them up close to the top 15. Eric Edholm from NFL.com brought the Rams up three spots to 16th while David Helman from Fox Sports advanced the Rams four spots to 17th from 21st.
As the season draws to an end and the Rams are in desperate need of some big wins to make the playoffs, they decided to add another secondary defender to their roster. Former Washington Commanders first-round pick, cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. was claimed off waivers.
Forbes was cut by the Commanders last Saturday and quickly found a new home with a team that wanted him from the jump. Head coach Sean McVay spoke on evaluating Forbes when he was a collegiate player at Mississippi State. They now have their guy and will make an impact defensively.
