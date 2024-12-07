Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: NFC West Injury Reports and More
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are gradually getting healthier as they prepare for a stretch of games that will largely define their season and playoff dreams. They will host the Buffalo Bills (10-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon in hopes of an amazing upset.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the biggest injuries around the division and identifies one major key that will help the Rams find success in their Week 14 matchup with the Bills.
The NFC West has a decent amount of injuries, but most of them are coming from the San Francisco 49ers. They will once again be without offensive tackle Trent Williams (ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (achilles), running back Jordan Mason (ankle), and most likely Nick Bosa (hip/oblique).
The 49ers are 5-7 and last place in the division. Their injuries have continued to pile on for their best impact players and the season has looked all but wrapped up for them. Moving towards next season will be the biggest priority and finding a way to get healthy for a title push next year.
The Seattle Seahawks (7-5) will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals (6-6) and both sides have noticeable injuries. The Seahawks may be with without top running back Kenneth Walker III (ankle/calf) who has been listed as questionable and did not practice the past two days.
Seahawks second running back Zach Charbonnet (elbow) is also listed as questionable, but was a limited participant all week in practice. It will be unlikely that both backs do not play, but if that were to be the case, second-year back Kenny McIntosh would likely step in to carry the ball.
The Cardinals have just two injuries, but both are questionable and on the defensive line. Naquan Jones (elbow) and Dante Stills (back) will likely wait until gameday to determine if they will play or not. They would both be a big miss for a team that is seeking to earn a massive home divisional win.
In regards to the Rams' injury report, they could potentially be without offensive lineman Alaric Jackson (foot) and odds on favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, linebacker Jared Verse. If Jackson does not play, the offensive line will suffer while Verse's absence causes even bigger issues.
The Rams have had a difficult time the past few weeks in stopping the run, specifically from All-Pro running backs that are amongst the best in the league. Two weeks ago, it was Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley who had 255 rush yards and two scores and Saints' Alvin Kamara last week with 117 yards.
It will be any easier for the Rams defense as they will stack up against another top rusher in the league, Bills back James Cook. The third-year rusher has 703 rush yards, 11 touchdowns, and nearly five yards per carry. Not to mention that quarterback Josh Allen is mobile and has six rushing scores.
