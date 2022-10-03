Skip to main content

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Demands NFL Prioritize Safety Over 'Socks'

In the wake of the dangerous Tua Tagovailoa situation, the Los Angeles Rams' shutdown defender believes that the league's priorities are out of sync.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey believes the NFL has prioritized dress code over player safety. 

In his final comments before the Rams battle the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night (5:15 p.m. PT, ESPN), Ramsey sounded off on the controversy surrounding the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, joining his head coach Sean McVay

South Beach's franchise quarterback, having sustained a labeled back injury many believed was instead a concussion five days prior, was forced to leave a nationally streamed Thursday night contest with another head injury. It was a scary scene against Cincinnati, as Tagovailoa had to be removed on a stretch, though he was said to be in good spirits during the postgame aftermath. 

That did nothing to prevent Ramsey from chiming in the proceedings, as he wished the league's vigilance to player safety matched its supposed attention to detail when it comes to uniform violations.

"Player safety should be one of the most important things talked about, it should probably be talked about more," the defender said. "Getting fined for socks or getting fined for tights or BS or anything like that. That needs to not be talked about as much. We need to talk about player safety. That’s the stuff that they need to put an emphasis on, not freaking, ‘Oh his socks are too high, his socks are too low,’ or something like that. That’s so lame, I’m so beyond that.”

Ramsey flat out acknowledged that his comments could draw ire from the league and could well face monetary discipline for them.

He played up the idea of fines for acts like uniform violations, on-field celebrations, and other trivial matters, remarking that the league would be in a much better place if they were willing to show similar attention and scrutiny to player safety.

If his wallet's a little lighter for his apparently righteous subordination, so be it. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

5980CE3B-18DC-4AB2-BE5F-3FBFF4BB1EF5
Play

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: 'Draw the Line!'

Even as he gears up for a pivotal division bout on Monday night with the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is putting things into perspective after the injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

By Zach Dimmitt
cobie durant
Play

Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Ram Digest Staff
cam akers 3
Play

Rams vs. 49ers Week 4: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds

The Rams travel to San Francisco for a Monday Night Football matchup with the division foe 49ers in Week 4.

By Timm Hamm

"I do think it’s lame. I don’t know why they put such a high emphasis on that and then on the back end try to monetize off of it, right? Like it’s just lame to me. Whatever though," he declared. "My agent’s probably going to hit me up about this. I might get fined for this, but I think it’s lame. I think it’s lame. It’s not fun and it’s not doing anything for (anyone). We’re not taking away from the integrity of the game."

Ramsey confirmed that he has been docked pay for uniform violations in every game thus far this season and potentially beyond. He was no intentions of backing down, no matter how big the number gets.

Even the NFL Players Association isn't immune to the criticism. Ramsey, for his part, has claimed that he has tried to comply with officials, but neither they nor the NFLPA has been willing to work with him. 

“They know, and they aren’t doing nothing about it,” he said of the players association. “Don’t get me started on that, either. Don’t get me started on them. They got to do better. They got to do better.”

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

5980CE3B-18DC-4AB2-BE5F-3FBFF4BB1EF5
News

Tua Tagovailoa Injury Has Rams Coach Sean McVay Speaking Out: 'Draw the Line!'

By Zach Dimmitt
cobie durant
News

Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

By Ram Digest Staff
cam akers 3
News

Rams vs. 49ers Week 4: How to Watch, Listen, Stream, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
mcvay stafford
News

Rams vs. 49ers Gameday Preview: An NFC West Showdown in LA

By Bri Amaranthus
cam akers 21
News

Rams vs. 49ers: 3 Things to Watch in Week 4

By Mike D'Abate
Deebo-Samuel-Aaron-Donald
News

Aaron Donald: Rams Need to 'Eliminate' Deebo Samuel

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Snip20221001_98
News

Raheem Morris Hints at the 'Masterful' Secrets of Rams WR Cooper Kupp

By Geoff Magliochetti
Terrell Lewis
News

OLB Terrell Lewis Has Been 'Best Version of Himself' Says Rams Coach Raheem Morris

By Connor Zimmerlee