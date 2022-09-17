Skip to main content

LOOK: Rams K Matt Gay Lampoons NFL Uniform Rules

Gay "can do (his) job super well" after a sarcastic adjustment.

So futile was the Los Angeles Rams Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills that even their special teams faced scrutiny: kicker Matt Gay converted both of his attempts (an extra point and a 57-yard field goal) but was charged $5,000 for a uniform violation, as his pants did not cover his knees. 

As he prepared for the Rams' follow-up against the Atlanta Falcons (1:05 p.m. PT, Fox), Gay took aim at the uniform policies, showing up to Friday's practice in comically large yellow game pants. Gay shared his literal fashion statement on Twitter, tagging both NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and popular podcast host and self-described punter advocate Pat McAfee.

"Thanks guys now I feel safe and can do my job super well," Gay sarcastically declares. His photos come with a bit of warning, as he's "showing leg skin" in the third photo. The statement earned almost unanimous support from Rams fans as well as two-time Super Bowl champion kicker Lawrence Tynes. 

With their extensive leg work, kickers and punters are often exempt from knee or thigh pad requirements. Gay told the Los Angeles Times that he was not warned of any potential violations in a pregame uniform inspection. His sarcastic response, he told Gary Klein, was done in the name of "(taking) the initiative of fixing the problem" to avoid further fines. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Cordarrelle Patterson
Play

Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can Atlanta Stun L.A., Pull Off Upset?

The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams are looking for their first win Sunday. One team will pull it out, while the other will start the season off in an 0-2 hole.

By Jeremy Brener and Zach Dimmitt
A.J. Terrell
Play

Rams vs. Falcons: A.J. Terrell 'Scary,' Says Coach Raheem Morris

Rams coach Raheem Morris, A.J. Terrell's former defensive coordinator and head coach, has high praise for the young corner from Atlanta.

By Connor Zimmerlee
matthew stafford
Play

Rams vs. Falcons Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Los Angeles Rams host the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 2 matchup where both teams are hoping to bounce back from Week 1 losses.

By Timm Hamm

A 2021 Pro Bowler, Gay is in the midst of his third season as the Rams' kicker. He converted a league-best 94 percent of his kicks last season (32-of-34) and also went 8-of-10 during the run to the Super Bowl. 

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Cordarrelle Patterson
News

Falcons vs. Rams Q&A: Can Atlanta Stun L.A., Pull Off Upset?

By Jeremy Brener and Zach Dimmitt
A.J. Terrell
News

Rams vs. Falcons: A.J. Terrell 'Scary,' Says Coach Raheem Morris

By Connor Zimmerlee
matthew stafford
News

Rams vs. Falcons Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

By Timm Hamm
matthew stafford 1
News

Winless Rams, Falcons Have Matching Yet Different Records in Week 2 Showdown

By Geoff Magliochetti
0EA99986-1488-4EF7-9DA3-024013388724
News

Rams vs. Falcons: 3 to Watch Behind Enemy Lines

By Mike D'Abate
how-sean-mcvay-landed-on-matthew-stafford-as-rams-quarterback
News

Rams QB Matthew Stafford 'Feels Great,' Ready to Bounce Back vs. Falcons

By Matt Galatzan
Snip20220909_33
News

Rebounding Rams vs. Falcons Week 2 Preview

By Bri Amaranthus
nick scott 22
News

'No Flinch, No Fear': Sean McVay on Why He 'Loves' Rams DB Nick Scott

By Zach Dimmitt