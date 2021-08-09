Sports Illustrated home
Rams Podcast: Toe-to-Toe vs. Cowboys

Locked On Rams: Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys training camp joint practices, QB Matthew Stafford connects with WR DeSean Jackson
Author:

While the Los Angeles Rams play in California and the Dallas Cowboys play in Texas, the team's host training camp in close proximity — from Irvine to Oxnard, California.

This allows for the teams to meet in joint practices, a luxury these teams did not have during last year's training camp due to COVID-19 protocols.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald added a little spice to the weekend after a rep against Cowboys guard Connor Williams led to a fight between the two teams.

While team fights aren't exactly the best look during training camp, seeing the rest of the Rams come to Donald's defense is perhaps the biggest positive from the whole scuffle.

There were positives on the Rams' side throughout the weekend. Quarterback Matthew Stafford's chemistry with wide receiver DeSean Jackson continues to grow and his comfortability with running back Darrell Henderson is also making progress.

On defense, the players who shined this weekend were cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr., and inside linebackers Troy Reeder, Micah Kiser and Kenny Young.

Rams WR DeSean Jackson Reveals Thoughts on Calvin Johnson

Rams WR DeSean Jackson shows respect to Calvin Johnson on Hall of Fame enshrinement night.

Rams Legend Isaac Bruce’s Next Dream: Own an NFL Team

Where will the NFL expand next? Rams great Bruce wants in

On this episode of "Locked On Rams," host Sosa Kremenjas recaps the team's joint practices over the weekend with the Cowboys.

He also talks about the NFL's Hall of Fame ceremony and Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce's speech.

Sosa deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Rams." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

