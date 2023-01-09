Rams Defense Did Enough to Win vs. Seahawks?: Three Takeaways From Season Finale

The Los Angeles Rams lost a heartbreaker in the season finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams season ended in similar disappointment on the road against their NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

A game that came down to overtime after both teams failed to put together game-ending drives. Yet, a Baker Mayfield interception during the first possession of the extra period helped seal the deal for the Seahawks.

The 19-16 loss saw Seahawks kicker Jason Meyers redeem himself after missing a potential game-winner before the end of regulation. However, Meyers left little doubt on his game-winning 32-yard field goal.

The loss ends the Rams' season (5-12) as they enter an offseason where a rebuild looks imminent, and it may start by finding a new head coach.

Here are three takeaways from the heartbreaking loss.

Mayfield Magic-Less

Since signing with the Rams near the beginning of December, Mayfield's play has been a rollercoaster. When the Rams won, Mayfield's play was described as "magical." But when the Rams lost, he struggled.

It was one of those days for the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield completed 13 of his 26 passes for 147 yards, with an interception, while being sacked five times. The loss was the Rams' third with Mayfield under center.

Mayfield will enter free agency unless he signs a contract extension to stay in Los Angeles.

Akers Runs Wild

It has been a tale of two seasons for running back Cam Akers. After starting the season in the proverbial "doghouse" as the Rams looked to have him leave town. Failure to move him at the trade deadline has seen him emerge as a major contributor to the offense.

Akers rushed for over 100 yards in his third straight game to close out the season. Akers rushed for 104 yards on 21 carries in the loss to the Seahawks. The former Florida State Seminole added 24 yards as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Did Defense Play Well Enough to Win?

The Rams' defense forced two turnovers in the losing effort, both being interceptions by former All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey's interceptions won LA the turnover battle, but it wasn't enough for the Rams to win.

The Seahawks' offense was held to just one touchdown, which came in the third quarter as Geno Smith found Tyler Lockett on a 36-yard bomb; other than that, the Seahawks relied on the leg of Meyers.

