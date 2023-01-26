Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Coleman Shelton had a breakout year and played his way into a contract option this offseason ... but what will he do?

The Los Angeles Rams' season was an up-and-down rollercoaster derailed by injuries but not lost in the disappointing campaign was the opportunity presented for several players to step up and build value for themselves moving forward.

Among them is offensive lineman Coleman Shelton, who started 13 games for the Rams while playing both right guard and center due to injuries across the line.

Shelton, 27, had just two starts in 39 career appearances entering this year but began the season as the first-team right guard before shifting to center in the wake of Brian Allen's knee injury. However, after four games, Shelton suffered a high ankle sprain and missed the next five weeks.

But as coach Sean McVay said, Shelton "continued to battle" and returned to the field - and starting lineup - in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals, ultimately doing a "great job" in his first consistent NFL action on offense.

Now, Shelton has a decision to make this offseason: stay in Los Angeles ... or use his option to test the open market and try to secure a more lucrative deal.

Shelton signed a two-year, $3.25 million contract with the Rams last offseason but earned the right to opt out by hitting a playtime benchmark.

And according to Pro Football Focus, if Shelton uses that opt out, re-signing him instantly becomes the team's biggest free agency focus.

If interior offensive lineman Coleman Shelton elects to opt out of the remaining year of his contract signed last offseason, he becomes the Rams’ top priority as a reliable pass protector in 2022 at center and guard on an interior that needs more consistency. - PFF's Brad Spielberger

Dating back to the preseason, McVay noted that he was "really pleased with the ascension" of Shelton, a sign that he took major strides from the year before and only foreshadowed his breakout campaign.

As such, Shelton could be in line for a pay raise ... but also risks not being able to return to Los Angeles, where he's begun to build a reputation as a steady contributor inside.

With the Rams currently $14 million over the salary cap limit, it's possible they couldn't afford to pay Shelton the additional money, making his decision all the more important to both parties - to the extent that it'll take "top priority" if the former undrafted free agent opts to pursue a larger payday.

