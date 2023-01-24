Are Rams Considering Aaron Donald Trade?

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly considering making some serious moves this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams have already undergone some major changes this offseason.

But there could be even bigger moves on the horizon.

According to reports, there is a possibility that the Rams could move on from three of their top defensive players, including superstar All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald - who many consider to be the top defensive player in the NFL, regardless of position.

"Teams move off high-earning players for a variety of reasons, a reality the Rams and Raiders could prove over the next few months," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "For Los Angeles, the reason is clear: The Rams are nearly $14 million over the salary cap and have six players with cap hits of $20-plus million. Two of those players, wide receiver Cooper Kupp ($27.8. million) and quarterback Matthew Stafford ($20 million), aren’t going anywhere. The other three — defensive tackle Aaron Donald ($26 million), cornerback Jalen Ramsey ($25.2 million) and pass-rusher Leonard Floyd ($22 million) — might be."

While this idea might come as a shock for Rams fans everywhere, Los Angeles is currently financially strapped and in dire need of future assets such as draft picks.

So moving on from Donald, or either Jalen Ramsey or Leonard Floyd in some capacity in return for assets might be more of an eventuality for the Rams, rather than an option.

In 2018 Donald signed a six-year deal worth $135 million through the 2024 season.

The deal made him the fifth-highest-paid defensive player in the league behind T.J. Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, and Khalil Mack.

Donald is set to earn a $13.5 million base salary in 2023, along with a $15 million signing bonus, and will carry a cap hit of $26,000,000 and a dead cap value of $44,000,000.

Last season, Donald recorded 49 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and five sacks, nearly half of his production of 2021, when he had 84 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 26 quarterback hits.

