Rams OL Coleman Shelton Ruled OUT vs. 49ers With Injury

The Los Angeles Rams are down yet another offensive lineman early on against the San Francisco 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams were already having bad luck on the injury from along the offensive line, but on Monday Night Football in their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, that luck got even worse.

Early on in the first half, center Coleman Shelton, who was already the team's backup option at the position, went down with an ankle injury and was forced to head to the locker room. 

The Rams were already without primary center Brian Allen due to a knee injury, as well guard David Edwards, who is in concussion protocol. 

One series later, Shelton attempted to come back into the game, but his ankle was rolled up on again, forcing him to head back out of the game and back into the locker room for treatment. 

Shortly after leaving the field again, Shelton was ruled out for the remainder of the contest by the Rams' medical staff. 

In replacement of Shelton, second-year offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone has taken over at center.

Kolone has seen action in two games previously so far. First in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons and again in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. 

You can view the Rams' full injury report here.

