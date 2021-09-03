Rams Practice Squad: What Are They Getting in OL Jared Hocker?

The Rams added offensive lineman Jared Hocker to the practice squad on Thursday. So what should they expect?

The Rams offensive line was one area of the team many expected to be addressed this offseason. However, that wasn't exactly the case.

The Rams made nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, even trading back to add additional picks, yet they refrained from drafting an offensive lineman.

The current state of the starting offensive line is one that is sufficient. Although, their depth could be put into question if any of the starters go down at some point throughout the year.

This week, teams made roster cuts to reach the initial 53-man roster. Following a flurry of players released came the waiver period, which then resulted in teams signing players to their practice squad.

On Thursday, the Rams added offensive guard Jared Hocker to their practice squad. Before heading to Los Angeles, he spent training camp as a member of the Seattle Seahawks prior to being waived on Tuesday's cutdown day.

At 6-6 and 327 pounds, Hocker has a sturdy frame with profound strength. In his final collegiate season at Texas A&M, Hocker started all 10 games at right guard, registering 667 offensive snaps. Being an anchor from the interior, Hocker was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award — given to the nation's most outstanding offensive line unit. The Aggies' offensive line ranked No. 1 in the SEC in sacks allowed (0.7) and yards per carry (5.45).

Hocker will presumably stay put on the practice squad at least initially, but he does bring a flare in his playing style that will encourage the coaching staff. Perhaps he may be a work in progress as a player who can one day evolve into an NFL-caliber swing tackle.

Here's a thread of Hocker last season at Texas A&M (No. 73):

Continue Reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.