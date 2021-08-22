Ernest Jones: The Rams' Next Great LB?

Ernest Jones could be a difference maker for the Rams' defense in 2021.

Last week, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris gave rookie linebacker Ernest Jones the green dot on his helmet. For those who don't understand the importance of the circle, one player is allowed to have a microphone inside their helmet.

Barring any setback, that's likely Jones moving forward.

Despite the 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles isn't looking for preseason wins. They're looking for players that can solidify their status as NFC contenders.

Yes, preseason games usually leave starters out of the equation, but Jones once again had found a consistency playing up the middle. It shouldn't be shocking to see him taking first-team reps Week 1 against Chicago either.

He's earned the right to be in the conversation after back-to-back strong outings.

Jones led the way with six total tackles and played every snap in the first half at SoFi Stadium on Saturday. The biggest play of the evening came on a stop at the goal line when Raiders QB Nathan Peterman tried to score.

On the play, Peterman dove to break the plane, but Jones closed the gap right in the knick of time. After further review, referees determined that his knee was down before, forcing Las Vegas to settle for a field goal.

Tackling was always the strong suit for Jones since his days at South Carolina. A two-year starter for the Gamecocks, Jones recorded 199 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for losses, two sacks and two interceptions.

The same skills are on full display through the first two preseason games in Inglewood.

"He has been out there a few times with the second crew," Morris said last week. "We have a bunch of guys that can go out and actually run the show and he was one of them. So, when he went out there as one of the younger guys and was able to run the show, he looked comfortable, he felt calm."

Los Angeles is still looking for a true No. 1 linebacker. Kenny Young, Troy Reader and Micah Kiser likely are fighting for Week 1 reps. Kiser finished with one tackle while Reader and Young did not see the field.

On looks alone, the linebacker position could be considered Morris' weakest unit. In his new scheme, any player he thinks that can make an impact will see the field.

Jones is that player as of late, so ruling him out as the breakout candidate for Los Angeles wouldn't be wise entering the final week of training camp.

