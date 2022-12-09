Social Media Reacts to Baker Mayfield Rams Comeback Win

The arrival of quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday took center stage in the NFL world as he prepared for a quick turnaround for a debut Thursday night at SoFi Stadium against the Las Vegas Raiders.

But despite not starting the game, he finished it off with a storybook ending that took center stage as well, as Mayfield led a 98-yard drive and tossed the game-winning touchdown to receiver Van Jefferson with just seconds remaining to stun the Raiders with a 17-16 win.

Mayfield went 22 of 35 passing for 230 yards, His only touchdown of the night was the game-winning score.

His heroic performance for a Rams team that has had countless disappointments this season was even more impressive considering he had barely been at the facility for two days. Due to this, other celebrities and athletes clearly had all eyes on "Thursday Night Football" and made sure to give Mayfield his props on social media after the game.

Arizona Cardinals star pass-rusher JJ Watt made sure to explain to fans just how impressive it was for Mayfield to do what he did.

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson kept his reaction to Mayfield's heroics short and sweet.

The same goes for Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs is accustomed to causing problems for opposing quarterbacks but couldn't help but show some love to Mayfield after his big night.

Former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant flooded his Twitter feed with reactions to the thrilling finish, but provided a funny response to put into perspective how unprecedented Mayfield's heroics were.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was teammates with Mayfield in college at Oklahoma in 2017, gave him a quick Twitter shout-out as well.

Mayfield and the Rams will get a long break before taking on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday, Dec. 19.

