Non-Believer No More? Rams Jalen Ramsey Reveals His Truth About QB Matthew Stafford

It’s the job of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey to hound and harass opposing quarterbacks.



And apparently, this didn’t exclude quarterback Matthew Stafford before his arrival to LA via trade last offseason.

“I gotta admit to the camera, to you, before you became my quarterback, I was not a believer,” Ramsey said to Stafford recently on his “Straight off the Press” podcast. “It’s a fact. I was not a believer. I knew you had the stats. I knew you had Detroit turnt up as much as they could be turnt up. But I wasn’t a believer.”



Talk about a real heart-to-heart. Safe to say a Super Bowl ring in February officially put that notion to rest for Ramsey, as he watched from the sideline while Stafford led a go-ahead fourth-quarter drive to take a late lead over the Cincinnati Bengals before the defense closed things out in a 23-20 win.



Ramsey recalled his mindset when he first heard that LA was making the game-changing moving of acquiring Stafford in exchange for former Rams quarterback Jared Goff and a draft pick.



I was like, ‘Man, is he the guy who’s gonna get us over the hump?’ I remember I was in Hawaii, Sean (McVay) called me, and y’all were in Mexico, I guess,” Ramsey said. “And he said, ‘We’re gonna get Matthew Stafford.’ And I said, ‘Well **** now I believe. I don’t care, I’m a believer now.’”



Ramsey even chose to stand up for Stafford against none other than the keyboard warriors, defending Stafford’s claim as a Hall of Famer.



“It was a Twitter debate going on saying, is Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer based off of now winning a Super Bowl with the Rams and all his stats?” Ramsey said. “I remember doing a podcast a couple weeks later and I said 100%.”

As Stafford now has a Super Bowl ring, the 11th-most passing yards all-time, and approaching 14 years of NFL experience under his belt, Ramsey has finally come to terms with the fact that he was probably wrong about his initial feelings of his teammate.



I might be biased now because I’ve seen you as my teammate, but now I’m like, he’s got the Super Bowl, he’s got the stats. … You got the playoff wins, the Super Bowl,” Ramsey said. “You’ve got it all now. In my opinion, you Hall of Fame, I’m gonna say Hall of Fame.”



It’s all love between LA’s two leaders headed into the bye week, but the Rams still have ample work to do as they sit at 3-3 following a 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.



Stafford may have the official stamp of approval from Ramsey, but will need to cut down his league-leading eight interceptions if the Rams want a bounce-back spot headed into the middle part of the season.

LA will come out of its bye in Week 8 to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 30 at SoFi Stadium.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

