Rams 'Ready to Work For' Injured Tremayne Anchrum

Some roles and productions in Hollywood are simply cursed. The Los Angeles Rams' offensive line appears to be joining the likes of films like "The Exorcist."

Sunday's 31-27 victory over the Atlanta Falcons did not come without considerable cost ... not least of which was head coach Sean McVay's sanity. Only adding to his woes was the loss of guard Tremayne Anchrum, who broke his ankle on the Rams' first offensive possession. The third-year man Anchrum is the latest casualty of the blockers' injury concerns, particularly on the interior: he was put in place at guard after Coleman Shelton had to take over at center for the already ailing Brian Allen, while third-round rookie Logan Bruss is already done for the season.

McVay confirmed that Anchrum would miss the rest of the season as the team prepares to open divisional play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (1:25 p.m. PT, Fox). His final statements for Anchrum were ones of relative awe, as he revealed that the injury occurred on the first play from scrimmage. Anchrum was able to last one more play before being carted, which earned Anchrum the moniker of "tough guy." To make the affair all the more distressing, Anchrum was making his career NFL start on Sunday.

Accolades aside, the Rams now have to work through a shaky start that has only been exacerbated by blocking woes. Everyone knew from the get-go that they would have to make do without the reliable, retired Andrew Whitworth. Now, even the backup, backup plans are being shredded by the football gods.

"He put a lot of hard work in and obviously, injuries happen ... That was a tough thing to see. That actually happened on the first play and he tried to gut through,” captain and tackle Rob Havenstein said of Anchrum's loss, through Heavy.com. “But we’re going to get after it and go back to work for him.”

Sympathy will at a premium for the defending Super Bowl champions, who now face a divisional opponent that allowed no touchdowns in the second half of a come-from-behind overtime victory in Las Vegas.

Self-confidence, however, appears to be the least of the latest newcomer's problems as the team faces its next challenge. Alaric Jackson is set to make his first start in Glendale after subbing for Anchrum on Sunday. Part of an effort that allowed only one sack of Matthew Stafford as well as 91 yards on 25 carries between Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers, Jackson seemed pleased at silencing doubters who believed he could only play on the outside.

The Rams' championship affair was built on the tired but sterling notion of the next man up picking up where the fallen had left off. There's no shortage of self-esteem, which is a welcome surprise from a team whose title defense has been thrown through the gutter early on.

Arizona (1-1) held Las Vegas to 80 yards in 21 carries on the ground in last week's comeback effort with no attempts beyond 13 yards. The Cardinals have also had trouble getting to the quarterback, picking a league-worst single sack over the first two games (tied with Las Vegas and New Orleans).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.