Skip to main content

Rams Coach Sean McVay to be Immortalized With Statue By Alma Mater

Rams Coach Sean McVay is receiving a statue at his Alma Mater

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was likely already going to be a candidate to be inducted in the NFL Hall of Fame by the time he ends his career.

Now, he is being immortalized by his Alma Mater.

On Wednesday, Miami University announced its intentions to construct a statue of McVay in its "Cradle of Coaches" Exhibit at Yager Stadium. 

“We are in the process of working with Coach McVay on planning for the creation and installation of the statue and hope to celebrate this addition to campus soon,” said Miami Spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius. 

He becomes the third alum from Miami to win a Super Bowl as a head coach, joining John Harbaugh and Weeb Ewbank.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

kupp
Play

How to 'Speak Rams': Exclusive With Star Cooper Kupp

In an exclusive interview with RamDigest.com, Cooper Kupp talks about his famous viral film breakdown video

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
7 hours ago
ramsey
Play

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Surgery Update: OK for Camp?

Follow along with RamDigest.com as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

By Ram Digest Staff19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams Free Agent Odell Beckham: Out Until November?

As expected, Odell Beckham Jr. will have a long road to recovery.

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
22 hours ago

“Coach Sean McVay joined (Baltimore Ravens Coach) John Harbaugh and former New York Jets Coach Weeb Ewbank as an alumnus to win the Super Bowl as the head coach,” said Rivinius. “His (McVay) doing so made Miami University the only school to count three Super Bowl-winning head coaches among their alumni. Some universities have two, but only Miami now has three.”

McVay, who played wide receiver at Miami from 2004-2007, catching 29 passes for 312 yards. He also ran nine times for 29 yards in his three seasons. 

“Miami University is proud of Coach Sean McVay and his accomplishments in coaching, including his recent Super Bowl win. We are excited to recognize him on campus with a statue in our Cradle of Coaches Plaza," The University said. "Like those honored there, Coach McVay demonstrates the Miami athletics tradition of graduating champions. We hope that the array of bronze figures of these successful coaches serves as an inspiration for RedHawks and our community and a reminder of our potential for success.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

kupp
News

How to 'Speak Rams': Exclusive With Star Cooper Kupp

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
ramsey
News

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Surgery Update: OK for Camp?

By Ram Digest Staff19 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the first quarter in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Free Agent Odell Beckham: Out Until November?

By Matt Galatzan22 hours ago
Feb 16, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris react during Super Bowl LVI championship rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Raheem Morris Best NFL Coach Without A Head Job?

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Power Rankings: Rams in Top 5?

By Timm HammJun 21, 2022
robinson
News

Rams Coach Details Allen Robinson's 'Unbelievable Ability'

By Zach DimmittJun 20, 2022
kell mcvay
News

Rams Coach Sean McVay: Not Among NFL Top 4 Play-Callers?

By Mike FisherJun 20, 2022
USATSI_17553161
News

WATCH: Rams Surprise High School Team With New Cleats

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 20, 2022