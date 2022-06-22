Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was likely already going to be a candidate to be inducted in the NFL Hall of Fame by the time he ends his career.

Now, he is being immortalized by his Alma Mater.

On Wednesday, Miami University announced its intentions to construct a statue of McVay in its "Cradle of Coaches" Exhibit at Yager Stadium.

“We are in the process of working with Coach McVay on planning for the creation and installation of the statue and hope to celebrate this addition to campus soon,” said Miami Spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius.

He becomes the third alum from Miami to win a Super Bowl as a head coach, joining John Harbaugh and Weeb Ewbank.

“Coach Sean McVay joined (Baltimore Ravens Coach) John Harbaugh and former New York Jets Coach Weeb Ewbank as an alumnus to win the Super Bowl as the head coach,” said Rivinius. “His (McVay) doing so made Miami University the only school to count three Super Bowl-winning head coaches among their alumni. Some universities have two, but only Miami now has three.”

McVay, who played wide receiver at Miami from 2004-2007, catching 29 passes for 312 yards. He also ran nine times for 29 yards in his three seasons.

“Miami University is proud of Coach Sean McVay and his accomplishments in coaching, including his recent Super Bowl win. We are excited to recognize him on campus with a statue in our Cradle of Coaches Plaza," The University said. "Like those honored there, Coach McVay demonstrates the Miami athletics tradition of graduating champions. We hope that the array of bronze figures of these successful coaches serves as an inspiration for RedHawks and our community and a reminder of our potential for success.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.