'We're Hungry': Leonard Floyd Looking For Rams Pass Rush Leader Following Von Miller Departure

Leonard Floyd is ready to hit people for the first time since playing in the Super Bowl. Pads will be added to the equation on Friday, and all hell could break loose with the Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker being the main cause.

Floyd will be tasked with being the team's top pass rusher. Von Miller elected to leave this offseason despite the team offering him a deal to his liking. Now, Floyd will be the team's go-to defender in terms of adding pressure to the backfield.

“My guys are hungry," Floyd said Wednesday following practice. "We looked at it as Von came in and did his thing. Now he’s gone and now it’s their turn to do their thing. We never looked at it as we lost Von. Nah, nah, nah, we hungry. We going to show that this year too.”

Floyd finished with 9.5 sacks to go along with 70 total tackles and an interception. Miller also finished with 9.5 sacks, but half of his production came while still a member of the Denver Broncos.

One thing that will keep the Rams at the forefront of all NFC standings is the emergence of a No. 2 pass-rusher. Floyd also has been high on the development of third-year outside linebacker Terrell Lewis.

"He's been taking care of his body the whole offseason," Floyd said. "I could tell when he’s pass rushing, he’s lean, he’s dipping and he’s real fluid right now. I'm looking forward to him getting out there.”

Since being drafted out of Alabama, injuries have hampered Lewis' career. As a rookie, a knee injury limited him to only eight games. Last season, he played in 11 due to a lingering back issue.

In two years, Lewis has tallied five career sacks. He and 2019 draftee Justin Hollins are projected to see most first-team reps opposite Floyd.

"I could tell he’s trusting it a lot more than he did last year," Floyd said. "He’s executing some of his best rushes in training camp."

At 29, Floyd wants to be a leader for the defense. He wants to fill in for Miller not just as the team's top pass rusher, but also as a vocal presence in the locker room.

Floyd considers himself to be an open book. When practice ends, he's willing to stick around and help younger pass rushers with footwork, timing, hand placement and many other needs, should they ask.

It's what Miller did when arriving in L.A. midseason. It's now Floyd's turn to carry the mantle.

Said Floyd: "Anything they need. Anything from the run game to pass game, I'm giving my insight on it.”

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.