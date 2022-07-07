Von Miller Reveals What He Told Cowboys in Free Agency

Von Miller surprised the NFL when he signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills in free agency, largely because it seemed like the Cowboys were the favorites to land the pass rusher.

While Miller already hinted at coming close to signing with Dallas, he recently expanded on that further by saying what it would have taken to turn down Buffalo’s offer.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller said, via The Athletic’s Dan Pompeii. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

Miller’s deal with the Bills is a hefty price for a 33-year pass rusher. As long as they were willing to offer him that deal, and he was going to want a deal close to the one he got, the Bills were likely going to be his next team.

Dallas, meanwhile, lost out on both Miller and Randy Gregory, who spurned the Cowboys for the Broncos’s five-year, $70 million offer. They were able to bring back DeMarcus Lawrence on a reworked deal and re-sign Michael Gallup to a five-year contract.

More NFL Coverage: