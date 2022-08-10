Rams Van Jefferson Receives Update For Season Opener: In Or Out?

Los Angeles Rams receiver Van Jefferson still has yet to practice since undergoing "minor" surgery to repair a lingering knee issue suffered last season. His status for the season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8 remains in question.

The third-year pro might be trending in the right direction as the first set of preseason games commence starting Thursday evening.

According to ESPN, Jefferson has begun his rehab process a week after surgery and still has a chance to play in Week 1. Rams coach Sean McVay has not commented on the report as of this time.

McVay said earlier this month that after speaking to Los Angeles' medical personnel, the franchise feels good at the direction Jefferson is headed. The Rams expect him to recover fully and see the field at some point during the regular season.

"It was really encouraging talking to (Head Team Physician) Dr. (Neal S.) El Attrache, even the previous thing that he had done looks really good and so very optimistic that things went according to plan," McVay said on August 4. "We'll take this a little bit at a time."

Last season, Jefferson stepped up as the team's No. 3 receiver. He finished with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the Rams’ four playoff games on the way to a 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson had been working with the first-team offense, Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp and newly acquired Allen Robinson. Robinson, who signed a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason, would often switch with Kupp inside the slot while Jefferson would remain on the perimeter.

Currently, Los Angeles his high on the potential both Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek bring to the table. A former second-round pick out of Louisville, Atwell has made positive strides as a receiver while also being effective on special teams.

Atwell, who is listed at 5-9, 165-pounds, did not record as a stat as a receiver during his rookie campaign. He was effective on special teams, tallying 10 punt returns for 54 yards and five kick returns for 87 yards in just eight games.

"(He’s) done a really good job and he's capable of it too. I think some of it to is just the opportunity," McVay said Monday of Atwell. "So been really pleased with the approach that he's taken going into year two. It's one thing to do it in practice, it's another thing to do it in situations that really count."

The Rams begin their preseason as the road team against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Field Saturday.

