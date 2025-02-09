Los Angles Rams 2024 Rookie Review Pt. 3: Wrapping Up the Best Draft Class in the NFL
Les Snead pulled off one of the best draft classes in 2024 with his selections across the three day acquisition process as the Los Angeles Rams general manager. The team had already been one of the younger groups in the league and needed another impact group of rookies to lean on to grow as a franchise.
Los Angeles accomplished this, putting themselves on the map as a potential team to watch when it comes to making way-too-early Super Bowl LX predictions. They landed the Defensive Rookie of the Year in edge rusher Jared Verse with their first round selection and trio of future and immediate impact players on both sides of the ball during the second day of the draft.
The Rams nailed the third day of the selection process, acquiring starters such as center Beaux Limmer (Round 6, No. 217) and kicker Joshua Karty (Round 6, No. 209). Limmer became the starter late in the season after inconsistency from free agent signing Jonah Jackson and never let go, displaying quality performances after another and establishing himself as a potential cornerstone in the middle of the offensive line.
“I think he has a big-picture understanding, and the game makes sense to him,” head coach Sean McVay said following Limmer’s debut in Week 11. “I think he's continuing to improve in his ownership and his command to be able to communicate, but the game does make sense.”
One of the most interesting things from the Rams 2024 draft class was the multiple selections of defensive lineman and pass rushers. Along with Verse and Braden Fiske, the Rams took edge rusher Brennan Jackson (Round 5, No. 154) and defensive lineman Tyler Davis (Round 6, No. 196).
All four players have seen playing time one way or another. Part of the reasoning for this was because of the retirement of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
“You're never going to ask somebody to replace that void he created, but you can do that by the unit so to be able to get (OLB) Jared (Verse), to be able to get (OLB) Brennan (Jackson) on the edges. The way that they play the game,” McVay said on the final day of the draft. “Then to be able to add (DT) Braden (Fiske) and (DT) Tyler (Davis), we were really excited about that.”
Davis could potentially be the replacement for free agent nose tackle Bobby Brown III but this remains to be seen, and Jackson seems to have established him as a rotational pass rusher for future seasons to come.
Rounding out the remainder of the draft class, seventh round choice and interior offensive lineman KT Leveston rarely saw the field and was mostly inactive throughout the season. Sixth round pick Jordan Whittington became a kick return specialist and depth piece at wide receiver. Undrafted free agents also played a role in the Rams defense such as linebacker Omar Speights, safety Jaylen McCollough and cornerback Josh Wallace.
Most of these defenders are expected to have roles in the 2025 Rams defense headed by defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Overall, this draft class saw the most impact of any other group of selections in the league and have allowed Los Angeles to become a youthful bunch with a high ceiling to reach the mountain top once again.
